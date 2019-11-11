Thursday, Nov. 14
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Energy assistance program, senior center, 333-0333
• 4-7 p.m., Food distribution and collection, Oregon Area Food Pantry, 107 N. Alpine Parkway, oregonfoodpantry@hotmail.com
• 6:30 p.m., Town of Rutland budget hearing and town meeting, Rutland Town Hall,785 Center Road, Stoughton, 455-3925
Friday, Nov. 15
• 10 and 10:30 a.m., Family storytime and Stay and Play, library, 835-3656
• 12:45 p.m., Health talk: Coughs and colds, senior center, 835-5801
• 7-10 p.m., Panther Pride Fundraiser ($25), The Legend at Bergamont, 699 Bergamont Blvd, oregonboosters.com
Saturday, Nov. 16
• 10 a.m., “Zooty Zumbini with Ray,” library, 835-3656
• Noon to 8 p.m., 2020 Shadow Indoor Percussion Auditions, Oregon High School, 220 N. Main St., shadowdbc.org
•6 p.m., SoundBillies, Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor, 135 S. Main St., 291-0915
Monday, Nov. 18
• Noon, Registration due for Thanksgiving Dinner and Bird-Brain bingo, senior center, 835-5801
• 5 p.m., 2020 Oregon Village budget public hearing, 117 Spring St., 835-3118
Tuesday, Nov. 19
•9-11 a.m.., Food distribution and collection, Oregon Area Food Pantry, 107 N. Alpine Parkway, oregonfoodpantry@hotmail.com
• 2-3 p.m., Craftivism, senior center, 835-5801
• End of the day Tuesday, Chamber board elections due via email, oregonwi.com
•7-8 p.m.,Oregon Community Band fall concert, Oregon Middle School, 601 Pleasant Oak Dr., oregoncommunityband.org
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 10 and 10:30 a.m., Family storytime and Stay and Play, library, 835-3656
• 1 p.m., Movie Matinee (“A Dog’s Journey”), senior center, 835-5801
• 4-5 p.m., Tween advisory board, library 835-3656
• 6 p.m., Fire safety for adults, library, 835-3656
•7-9 p.m., Anderson Park Friends board meeting, Town of Oregon Hall, 1138 Union Road, 835-3580
Thursday, Nov. 21
•11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chamber membership meeting (registration required), Headquarters Banquet Hall, 101 Concord Dr., 835-3697
•4-7 p.m., Food distribution and collection, Oregon Area Food Pantry, 107 N. Alpine Parkway, oregonfoodpantry@hotmail.com
• 6-7 p.m., Using Microsoft Word, library, 835-6282
Friday, Nov. 22
• 10 and 10:30 a.m., Family storytime and Stay and Play, library, 835-3656
• 11 a.m., Coffee with a Reporter, Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St., mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com
• 11:45 a.m., Thanksgiving Dinner and Bird-Brain bingo, senior center, 835-5801
Sunday, Nov. 24
• Noon to 3 p.m., Thanksgiving Community Workout and Potluck, I2 Fitness, 280 W. Netherwood Road, 577-1543
Monday, Nov. 25
• 6:30 p.m., Village of Brooklyn board meeting (second and third Monday), Village Hall, 210 Commercial St., 455-4201
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 9-11 a.m.., Food distribution and collection, Oregon Area Food Pantry, 107 N. Alpine Parkway, oregonfoodpantry@hotmail.com