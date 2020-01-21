Nov. 1
4:11 p.m. A resident reported to police that an unknown individual has dumped water, sugar and cigarette butts inside of her gas tank, causing thousands in repairs from flushing the gas tank and towing bills.
Nov. 8
10:59 a.m. A woman reported that the day before, her husband lost an envelope with $1,700 in cash. The husband may have lost the cash at the middle school, Walgreens or the Mobil station in Brooklyn. No further action was taken, as no one has turned the cash into the OPD.
Nov. 9
6:31 p.m. A woman requested a check person on her neighbor after he came home last night intoxicated. She said she watched him crawl through one of his windows to enter his residence. An officer attempted to make contact with the man but nobody answered.
10:31 p.m. A woman reported that she thought she heard a cow mooing like it was in distress. She said this has been ongoing since 8 p.m. Police did not hear or observe any cows.
Nov. 11
5:06 p.m. A three-car collision occurred on Jefferson Street after a driver failed to yield. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 13
9:05 a.m.
Police received two calls from a woman who was concerned about calls she had received. The woman told police that an individual told her that she had four criminal allegations against her and that if she did not call the number back, she would be arrested. Police informed the woman this was a scam.
2:43 p.m.
A female child was cited for damage to property after she damaged an ink pen at the station. Administration advised they did not give her consent to do so and that they wanted to pursue charges.
Nov. 22
1:45 p.m.
A man reported that three items were stolen from his vehicle that was parked inside his garage. The thief took a loaded 9mm Kimber Micro silver and black handgun, a black cloth material holster and a Passport radar unit. Police found there were no signs of forced entry.
Nov. 25
11:49 a.m.
Bill's Food management advised they observed a person who has been prohibited from entering the store. Management, who wanted the woman cited for trespassing, advised the woman purchased some items and was wearing a wig as a disguise.
Nov. 28
3:35 a.m.
A patron at Headquarter’s Bar and Grill was transported to a local hospital for intoxication after being found passed out in the women’s bathroom.