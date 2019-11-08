A school resource officer is back inside Oregon High School.
On an interim basis, the Oregon Village Board gave its approval Monday, Nov. 4, to continue the existing arrangement until it expires Dec. 31 or a new deal is reached. The interim agreement, which the school district has approved, allowed the SRO to be back inside the school as early as Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The officer had been introduced to the school last week, trustees said at Monday’s Village Board meeting.
The interim SRO agreement comes after the Oregon School District and village sought more time to gather parent and community feedback to discuss the new agreement for the 2019-20 school year. It is an extension of the previous school year’s deal.
The village will conduct a public information session on a new SRO agreement at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Village Hall, 117 Spring St.
The school district will also hold an information session on the SRO agreement from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the OSD Innovation Center inside the high school, 456 N. Perry Pkwy.
In October emails to the board, local Facebook group the Oregon Allies and residents identified as Coral and Jesse Goplin expressed their concerns to the board.
The Allies stated that “other districts” have SROs “engaged in classroom teaching, specific diversionary programs, running mental health and anti-bullying programming, crisis training for teachers and other programs. They also inquired about how much of a voice parents and children have in the new agreement, how successful the current agreement has been in preventing incidents and how they can hold the SRO accountable.
The Goplins wrote to trustees that they are appreciative of both parties hearing what the community has to say.
“It is really apparent that the concerns shared by parents and residents earlier this year were taken seriously,” they wrote.
For information about the upcoming sessions, call the village at 835-3118 or the OSD office at 835-4000.