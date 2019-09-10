With little comment, the School Board approved the Stoughton Area School District 2019-25 strategic plan at its Tuesday, Sept. 3, meeting, two weeks after extensive discussions that centered on the placement of the word “diverse” in a “goals” section for engaging staff.
Members agreed to revise the wording to cite the district’s goal of “retaining, recruiting, and developing highly-qualified diverse staff who reflect and support our student population.” The previous version had “diverse” in front of “student population.”
The plan is the district’s “road map for five years,” SASD superintendent Tim Onsager said at the Aug. 19 meeting, and has been revised during the past few months by the board’s executive committee, with a focus on engaging students, staff and the community.
The plan has a stated goal to create conditions for “every student to thrive academically, socially and emotionally for unlimited opportunities.” It seeks to engage students in coursework that promotes “physical and emotional well-being,” retain and recruit “highly qualified diverse staff” and develop “strong connections among schools, families and the community.”
It also includes an “equity vision statement” to “operate within a proactive system of support to promote a positive, inclusive culture with equity, respect, and dignity, so we can thrive academically, socially and emotionally.”
“There’s a lot of work that went into this from staff, the board and the community, and it’s fantastic to have something here we can vote on,” said board president Frank Sullivan.