You might be sick of construction, but buckle up, because one of Fitchburg’s main arteries to and from Madison is going to be a headache for a few years.
To say the City of Fitchburg is construction-fatigued could be considered an understatement in light of the Verona Road project, Fitchrona-Nesbitt intersection and even a brief Whalen Road shutdown, among others.
And it’s not about to get any better, as the Fish Hatchery Road reconstruction project will take two years.
The project, reconstructing the road from Greenway Cross to Brendan Avenue, just south of McKee Road, will be completed in two phases in 2020 and 2021. It consists of rebuilding the three lanes each way of the crumbling road, as well as conducting sewer work, beautifying the medians and creating a multi-use path.
While the road is under construction, Park Bank will rebuild its branch at Greenway Cross. A plan to redevelop the former All-Juice factory into a commercial and residential area was brought to the Plan Commission last month.
In addition to the Fish Hatchery Road work, McKee Road between Commerce Park Drive and Seminole Highway will be redone, and a solution to congestion near the Seminole Highway and Lacy Road intersection was moved up in the Capital Improvement Plan.