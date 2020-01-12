2. New Oregon elementary school construction begins
Facing overcrowded classrooms in 2020 due to a recent boom in the student population in the northern part of the district, the Oregon School District has focused on building a new elementary and middle school to serve the growing area.
That process started in earnest in 2019 — funded by $47 million from the successful November 2018 referendums.
Site work started in March, followed by a June 6 groundbreaking on a K-6 elementary in Fitchburg’s Terravessa development, at 4848 Brassica Road, off the Lacy Road interchange east of U.S. Hwy. 14. Construction is on schedule for the building to open in August and be ready for students to arrive Sept. 1.
In September, the district selected veteran OSD educator and Brooklyn Elementary principal Kerri Modjeski as its principal. In the fall, staff submitted applications for the new school, and once that’s sorted out this spring, the list of students who will attend will be determined.
And last month, the school was finally given a name through a public submission process and district-wide student vote, with “Forest Edge” Elementary winning in a runaway over “Nine Springs,” with a 72-28 margin and nearly 2,500 students casting ballots.