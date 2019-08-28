Whether it’s finding fun new ways for young students to learn math or helping district employees understand the importance of equity, the Stoughton Area School District is looking to increase educational opportunities for students for this year, and into the future
The 2019-20 school year begins Tuesday, and with it, a variety of new programs and plans will be in place or in progress in Stoughton’s five schools.
Across the district, there will be a new K-5 math curriculum designed to ease students’ transitions to higher grades. There will also be work done on plans for an “Innovation Center” on the district campus to provide educational opportunities for both students and residents.
Equity will be a big topic this year, with a 50-member equity team starting work to help provide opportunities for staff to learn more about how to make schools more equitable for all. And social and emotional learning will continue to evolve at the school, with increased focus on the district’s “Compassionate Schools” programming.
1. New math curriculum
The district will have a new math curriculum for all K-5 students this year after going through an overhaul of its reading curriculum last year.
District educators went through an extensive study on their options and chose to implement the “Bridges in Mathematics” curriculum for grades K-5.
Director of curriculum and instruction Kate Ahlgren said the district was seeking a “comprehensive curriculum” for its math format that would “make sure the K-5 curriculum had a seamless entry into the 6-12 curriculum.”
It should be fun for students to learn as well, she said.
“It’s important to provide a playful environment for students, particularly at the primary levels, and we felt ‘Bridges’ did that,” she told school board members at their Aug. 12 meeting.
Ahlgren said the new curriculum is designed to equip teachers to “fully implement” the Common Core state standards for mathematics “in a manner that is rigorous, coherent, engaging and accessible to all learners.”
Ahlgren said “Bridges” has been proven to be successful for young students because it “blends direct instruction, structured investigation and open exploration.”
“It taps into the intelligence and strengths of all students,” she said.
2. Development of ‘Innovation Center’
After announcing the concept in November, district officials are looking to flesh out details this year for the planned “Innovation Center” for the SASD campus.
That starts with making a plan to pick a location.
The project got a kick-start last fall with a $250,000 commitment from the Wahlin Foundation, the fundraising arm of Stoughton Trailers; it was the largest gift in the foundation’s history.
In February, the district proposed the idea of an innovation center, combining hands-on, Fab Lab-type opportunities for students with space for adult education and a business incubator, and it has been refining the proposal since.
“When we first introduced the project last year, we presented it as a concept,” district superintendent Tim Onsager wrote in an email to the Hub. “This school year is about taking that concept and starting to bring it to life on paper.”
Specifically, that means the development of a written timeline for the project. It will spell out when the various steps (especially site selection) take place and when there will be more conversations within the district about how to blend learning opportunities.
The idea is to combine areas such as STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math), business, computer science and the building trades and to put those ideas into a center anyone, regardless of age or background, could find helpful, he said.
“We have always known that this Innovation Center would be a long-term effort, but each step is important, and every year in that process is important, including this school year,” Onsager said.
3. Promoting equity
“Equity” will be a term heard often around the Stoughton Area School District this school year, as there is a special emphasis on addressing equity among all district staff.
That process started last week with a district-wide session on equity that all staff attended, Ahlgren told the Hub on Monday. Equity, as opposed to equality, means providing boosts and additional supports to students who need them in a variety of areas rather than giving each student or school equal resources.
“We found it to be inspirational and a really empowering message,” she said. “All of our roles – educators, bus drivers, custodians, administrative support staff – everyone was in the room, and it was very important we received those messages that all of us can contribute to creating more just conditions for our students. Every single staff member.”
More sessions are planned throughout the year, both after school and during specified professional development days.
The district also has a new “equity team” this year, comprising around 50 district educators who met over the summer to “begin to develop ways in which we will address those learning goals,” Ahlgren said.
“Our educators have taken great leadership in this work, and all of our staff will be afforded those opportunities in all of our roles to learn this year, with different types of opportunities for different roles,” she said.
4. ‘Compassionate Schools’
To help teach all students good behavior – just as they do with any academic subject – Stoughton Area School District staff employs the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) framework.
PBIS, which SASD began using in 2012, aims to reinforce positive behavior, rather than focusing on negative ones.
One of the pillars in that effort district officials are looking to build on this year is their “Compassionate Schools” program, which is the “lens through which we view all of our students in order to support their social/emotional skills to interface with our PBIS framework,” district community relations director Derek Spellman wrote the Hub in an email.
He said the work this year includes converging the district’s PBIS and Compassionate Schools teams, establishing a mission and vision of PBIS/Compassionate Schools, evaluating strategies and practices throughout the district and establishing data points to measure effectiveness of practices for social/emotional learning and mental wellness of students.