Parents of Badger Ridge Middle School students and anyone who travels daily on North Main Street at the right time of day all have known for years how messy the traffic can be there when school starts and lets out.
But in March, when a student got hit by a car and briefly hospitalized heading to an after school program (with no crossing guard present), his mother and other concerned community members pressed the city for action.
By April, city leaders had settled on two quick fixes – an increased police presence and a rectangular rapid flashing beacon – to better alert drivers to the dangers there. By the final few days of school in June, that $40,000 beacon was operating.
The city and school district also decided on longer-term solutions, though nothing quite to the extent of the expensive and highly unlikely permanent stoplight some people wanted.
When the building becomes an elementary school in fall 2020, it will have a new traffic pattern, as will the new Badger Ridge location, at what is now the high school. The city also addressed a chronic crossing guard shortage by signing a $125,000 contract with an agency that will keep each designated location around the city staffed.