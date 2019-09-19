The past year brought some significant changes for Verona Area School District families – even though they won’t be in effect for another year.
The school board approved new attendance area boundaries in July, nine months after the Attendance Area Advisory Committee held its first meeting to review options from consultant Mark Roffers.
Of the district’s 61 neighborhoods broken out by Roffers, 15 will change elementary attendance areas in the next year, though the 76 incoming fifth graders will have the option to remain.
That means a little more than 20% of the district’s non-charter and non-Two Way Immersion students will change schools.
The largest of the neighborhoods include Scenic Ridge on the city’s south side, which will now attend Sugar Creek Elementary School. That neighborhood, along with Cathedral Point across Locust Drive, could be directed to a new elementary school if and when it is built in the coming years, as attendance projections indicate will be necessary. The district already owns land near those neighborhoods, but would need to go to referendum to build a school.
The committee narrowed its options over its 10 meetings from October 2018 to April 2019, sending three to the board for consideration. The board eventually chose its favorite and had Roffers make some adjustments before settling on its final option.
Two months later, the board decided to allow next year’s fifth graders who would change schools to have the option to stay at their current school or move. The new middle school boundaries will be phased in over three years, only applying to incoming sixth graders in the 2020-21 school year.