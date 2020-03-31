Family: Married to David, one son, Derek
Education: Bachelors’ degree in horticulture, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Occupation: Manager/owner of The Flower Factory
Political Experience: Member of the zoning and town boards
Why are you running: I am running to understand the way local and state governments work.
Priorities: Build a gathering place for the community by building a new town hall and to continue repairing as many miles of road as possible. The town should try to balance the need for an increased tax base with maintaining the rural, natural setting that draws people here in the first place.
Public Comment: The meetings are open to all of the public and with public input. it helps us, the supervisors, better operate the town to all of our benefit. If we don’t hear from you we don’t know there is a problem. We also need to understand the constraints we work with following the local, county, state and federal laws.