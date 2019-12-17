VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN
NOTICE OF ORDINANCE CHANGES
On December 10, 2019, the Village of Brooklyn Village Board adopted changes to the following ordinances: Chapter1, Section 1-12, Retention of Public Records schedule; Chapter 2, Section 2-567, adding assistant public works director to the emergency management committee; Chapter 113, Shoreland-Wetland Zoning, and Chapter 114 Shoreland Zoning, updated to be consistent with current legislation; Chapter 117, Sections 117-930 through 117-936, clarification of nonconforming uses, structures and lots; Appendix C, Fee schedule changes to zoning and building permit fees, sewer rates, refuse rates and dog licenses.
A copy of the adopted ordinance changes will be on file and open for public inspection in the office of the Village Clerk. Copies will also be posted at the Post Office, Village Hall, Community Building and Village website.
Linda Kuhlman, Clerk-Treasurer
Posted: December 11, 2019
Published: December 19, 2019
