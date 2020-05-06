Our Fitchburg Star reporters are passionate about giving you reliable news every day, but not all of that can always fit into a monthly print publication. Please check ConnectFitchburg, as well as our Facebook and Twitter pages, for additional news online.
South Fish Hatch parcels back to low density
After years of bickering between the Common Council and Plan Commission and a lawsuit from citizens over the zoning of land on South Fish Hatchery Road, the city will allow only single-family housing development on it.
Badger State Trail bridge will close until August
The Badger State Trail bridge will be closed through August as a new structure will be built as a part of the McKee Road construction.
Madison man arrested in stabbing incident
A Madison man has been arrested after he is believed to have stabbed another man on Tuesday morning.
Charter school cleared to operate in Index Road building
The Common Council unanimously approved the rezoning of a property at 2823 Index Road for the Milestone Democratic School. That will allow the charter school to operate there in September.