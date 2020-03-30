Maia Pearson
Age: 32
Family: 3 children, ages 10 and 9
Originally from: Madison
Lived in the district since: 1987. Born and raised on Madison’s South side
Education: B.A. in International Studies-Cultures in the Age of Globalization from the University of Wisconsin-Madison
Occupation: Revenue Agent
Employer/job title: Wisconsin Department of Revenue
Political experience: Dane County Dr. MLK Humanitarian Award Commissioner, Prior Serve Wisconsin board member
Other notable affiliations: Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, Burr Oaks Neighborhood Association, South Metropolitan Planning Council, Vilas Park Master Plan Resident Resource Group, UW Alumni Association, International Studies Association, UW PEOPLE program
Why are you running for the Madison Metropolitan School District Board, and why should people vote for you?
I want to address the generational access to success. I will advocate and work to ensure that the education system is equitable and safe for students, their families, and for teachers.
As a third generation Madisonian, I deeply care about our community and children. I want to see changes in (1) how we think about student safety, (2) how we support community member’s increased investment (3) the focus on the incredible work of our teachers who help students master the content and their own learning process.
I am representative of the connection between our schools and community, so let’s build stronger schools together.
What are the most important issues facing the district?
- The achievement and opportunity gaps and the effect on students and the city.
- The decline of district student enrollment.
- Safety of our schools.
Each issue is multifaceted. The district will need to work with local government, business and community partners to find positive sustainable solutions.
How can the district close to the opportunity gap for students of color?
- All day 4-year-old kindergarten for earlier access to success.
- Increased teacher autonomy and decision making (including class sizes, curriculum decisions, assessment options)
- Expand the conversation about student safety to focus on what makes students feel safe in a classroom instead of focusing on behavior.
Should there be police officers in MMSD high schools? Why or why not?
We all know that the safest neighborhoods are not the neighborhoods with the most police. The safest neighborhoods are the neighborhoods with the best schools. Our job in terms of public safety is to provide everyone with quality education.
Do you agree with how the district handled the superintendent hiring process?
I believe that the district tried to ensure better transparency during the hiring process of the superintendent.