Annual veterans’ fundraiser date set
Winter is just beginning, but it’s never too early to start thinking of spring.
For the fifth year, Maggie and the Heartland Country Band will bring their special blend of country music to the Oregon Performing Arts Center for a spring concert to benefit local veterans. Next year’s concert is set for 1 p.m. April 25.
The group will perform many Nashville specials, featuring the yodeling styles of Maggie May, and new next year, Elvis impersonator LeRoy Peterson, providing memories of the “King.”
Brooklyn Area Veterans Memorial Council president Lyle Wanless said the council wants to assist community organizations that are working to raise money on projects and “share a great event.”
This year, the council will reimburse organizations that sell seats $5 per ticket toward their organization.
For information or to reserve seats, visit oregonperformingartscenter.com or call Wanless at 516-5401.