Age: 38
Family: Wife Cheryl, son Tristan
Originally from: Oconomowoc
Lived in Verona since: 2012
Education: Bachelors in political science; history
Occupation: Quality and regulatory specialist/technical writer
Employer/job title: Gammex Inc; quality and regulatory specialist
Political experience: Verona Alder 2013-2018; Verona Mayor 2018-present day
Why are you running for mayor, and why should people vote for you?
I’m running to continue improving Verona. I’ve worked for responsible spending, increased transparency in city government, and reduced city borrowing. I supported the 2020 budget which cut the city property tax rate and increased essential services. I want Verona to be a great place to live for every Verona resident.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
Maintaining our hometown feel even as we grow. As Verona grows, it’s important that we continue to support our essential city services, be sustainable, continue to promote our downtown, and build a variety of housing at a variety of price points.
What should be the city’s priorities for the next two years?
The city needs to prioritize development that fits in with the character of our city, be sustainable, and have a well run city. As the current issue with COVID-19 shows, it’s highly important that the city is well run and able to do our part in a crisis. This means updating ordinances and city processes before a problem or even crisis occurs.
With Verona’s budget again expected to be tighter than in previous years, what services should the city prioritize?
The city should prioritize its core services, which include public safety services like police, fire, and EMS and services that support our quality of life like the Verona library, our park system, and the senior center. While budgets are tight, with responsible spending, we will maintain our quality services.
How should the city handle the development of the former Sugar Creek and New Century school land?
The city should select a project that is based around a public use and includes places to live, shop, and work. The project should also fit into the neighborhood and preserve the New Century School building.
What should the city do about the lack of affordable housing in the city?
The city needs to support a variety of different housing and be open to creative solutions. For example, I’d certainly support a well-designed affordable senior housing development. We should also support programs that help seniors stay in their homes.
What is the best thing about Verona?
The people. Ultimately, what makes Verona Hometown USA is the people. I’m happy to see people step up to support the BPNN, to support our schools, and to work to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Whether it’s COVID-19 or whatever comes next, remember, we’re all in this together.