Longtime banker, businessman Alexander Richard Miller died June 1.
Al “Junior” was a lifelong resident of Verona, graduating from Verona High School in 1947.
He married Carol (Thompson), on Sept. 9, 1948 and was an avid sports fan.
Al started his career with the Bank of Verona right out of high school, retiring as president and CEO in 1992. He remained Chairman of the Board until the bank, then Independent Bank, was sold in 2006.
During Miller’s tenure, he witnessed many innovations, including the financial rebound of loans and mortgages after World War II, ATMs and online banking.
Miller was active in the community; a member of Memorial Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge, Verona Optimists Club and Ducks Unlimited. He was an avid University of Wisconsin football, hockey and Green Bay Packers fan.