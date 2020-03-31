Age: 59
Family: Husband Dale; Daughter Alyssa; Son Patrick
Originally from: Beloit Wisconsin, Lived 20+ years in Roscoe Illinois.
Lived in Stoughton since: 2013
Education: Master’s Degree from Loyola University Baltimore Maryland
Occupation: Insurance specialist at Stoughton Hospital
Political Experience: During my current term on City Council I have served on the following committees: Personnel (Chairperson for two years), Community Affairs and Council Policy (Chairperson for one year), Finance and Public Works. This year I am also serving on the Board of Review and the Opera House Board.
Occupation/Job Title: In terms of work experience, I have over 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare including strategic planning, budgeting, multi-disciplinary collaboration, and customer relations.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
The most important issues facing the city are the declining school enrollment, the need to attract and retain young families as well as downtown and economic revitalization. Keeping in mind that we need to balance the city budget while continuing to provide vital services.
What should be the city’s priorities for the next two years?
In my view, the city’s priorities for the next two years should be to focus on enhancing our downtown and the riverfront redevelopment. Another priority for me is collaboration between the city, the school district, businesses, and residents.
How should the riverfront be redeveloped?
The riverfront must be developed in a cohesive and environmentally sound manner. The planned housing is an important aspect of the riverfront redevelopment but the environmental impact of the outdoor space must also be at the forefront of our planning. Walkability, riverbank restoration and wildlife preservation are priorities for me.
What role should the city play in helping the school district grow?
The city’s role in helping the school district grow is only one spoke of the wheel. We (the city leadership) must sit at the table with not only the school district but with businesses and residents. Collaboration and idea sharing is the only way our city will succeed and grow. Every decision the city, the school district and local businesses make, can potentially impact whether our city grows or flounders. Listening and learning from the perspective of our colleagues, neighbors and other professionals can make the difference between action and stagnation.
What is the best thing about Stoughton?
The best thing about Stoughton is that there is not just one attribute. The Opera House, the Stoughton Village Players, the historic downtown and homes, walkability, quaint shops, the quirky vibe, the riverfront, access to trails, proximity to Madison, Stoughton Hospital… I could go on and on!!