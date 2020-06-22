I don’t know if you are all aware of that they are planning a Whitewater kayak park in the city. The proposed site is from the Stoughton dam downstream to approximately 8th St.
In the process of making this park they want to remove the city of Stoughton’s dam which will drastically affect the river levels upstream of the dam. We will lose the beautiful lazy river that goes through our beautiful historic city to a creek.
This is being developed by a certain group people without any input from the from the whole City of Stoughton residents.
If you are against this project happening I strongly urge you to contact every alderperson that sits on the Council with your concerns. If you don’t this soon it is going to be late this is on the fast track to be completed. Don’t be silent express your voice now.
Richard Gullickson
Town of Dunkirk