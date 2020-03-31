Age:48
Family: Married for 25 years to Matt Haffner; parent of 3 children — a college freshman (VAHS Class of 2019), a junior at VAHS and a 6th-grader at BRMS; children have all attended/ are currently attending VASD schools
Originally from: Grew up in Wheaton, Illinois
Lived in Verona since: Fall 2007
Education BSJ from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois
Occupation: Self-employed – professional communicator with work experience in copy writing/editing, marketing communications, public affairs, internal communications, media relations, crisis communications
Political experience: Currently finishing up my first term on VASD Board of Education (elected in 2017)
Notable affiliations: Many volunteer roles in VASD — past site council member (at both New Century School & Glacier Edge Elementary), active in PTOs, member of VASD Key Communicators Group, classroom volunteer, etc. Other previous volunteer experience includes: coach for Girls on the Run of South-Central Wisconsin; volunteer for Verona Little League, volunteer for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Dane County; catechist & lector at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Madison, WI
Essay Questions
Why are you running for school board?
I am running again because I believe strongly in the importance of public service and wish to use my skills to make a positive difference in the community. Serving as a board member has a learning curve — it necessitates learning about school finance, enrollment, curriculum issues, personnel, safety, discipline, technology, transportation, measures of achievement, services for students with special needs. I bring this knowledge and my passion to serve, along with my skills as a professional communicator, to my work on the board.
What are the most important issues facing the district over the next three years?
- Planning for enrollment growth and ensuring VASD has the resources (both human and physical) to serve an increasing population of students.
- Choosing our next superintendent — selecting a leader who will be tasked with managing a growing district and working tirelessly to provide a top-notch education to a diverse student population.
- Working to promote equitable outcomes for students.
What can the district do to close “achievement gaps” between students of color and their white peers?
To close the achievement gap, VASD can work diligently to establish authentic relationships with students and families of all backgrounds, then leverage these connections to help promote student achievement. We must set high expectations for student growth and prioritize allocation of resources to efforts that most directly impact students’ progress. We must continue to work toward increasing diversity in our workforce, as students from diverse backgrounds benefit from having teachers and role models who reflect their diversity. We must continue to become more aware of equity issues and seek to remove barriers to accessing opportunity.
Do the new attendance boundaries provide enough diversity in VASD schools?
The new boundaries reflect a strong effort to provide diversity in enrollment, yet VASD will continue to grapple with this issue for years. With the growth anticipated for the foreseeable future, new development may continue to create scenarios where newer neighborhoods increase the need for classroom space without adding diversity.
How important is it to ensure students at the two middle schools – with very different facilities – have the same access to programs?
While our two middle schools will be housed in facilities with varied resources, I see lots of opportunity for collaboration. Having buses run between buildings for access to extracurricular activities is already a reality. I believe other opportunities for joint efforts among middle-school staff and students from both buildings abound.
Has the district done a good job of implementing initiatives like personalized learning, the Nurtured Heart Approach and Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports?
Initiatives such as PBIS, Nurtured Heart and Personalized Learning have had substantial success in learning environments. None can be considered a magic key to educational success – I consider them to be part of the approach that educators are using to cultivate positive, engaging, safe and relevant learning environments for students.
Has the district done enough to ensure its schools are safe?
Ensuring school safety in the current era is an ongoing effort. I believe VASD has made solid strides in this area. School safety will remain on the minds of everyone for the foreseeable future. Truly, our efforts to establish authentic relationships with students will go a long way to promoting safety.