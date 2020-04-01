Kevin Mehring
Age: 47
Family: Wife – Shelly, who is actively involved in FOSD and previously PVE PTO, four sons – Tyler, seventh grade; Trevor, sixth; Blake,fourth and Brady, fourth
Occupation: President/CEO of UAS Laboratories LLC – The Probiotic Company
Political experience: None
Lived in the district since: 2008
Notable affiliations: Oregon Youth Basketball board
Why are you running:
The Oregon School District has been an amazing steward of the intellectual development of our four sons. The dedicated administrators and teachers of this district have been amazing to our family. I feel the need to give back and use my leadership experience to help assist the district to continue to grow and improve every day.
What’s the district’s next big challenge/opportunity?
As most know, the district is one of the fastest growing in Dane County and the state of Wisconsin. With the growth being projected in the coming years, especially in the northern part of the district where I live, growing pains are inevitable.
What’s something you’d like to help the district improve on in the next few years?
I believe where my experience and skill set can best help the district is on strategic planning and leveraging my business background. Running a bioscience company and having a degree from UW in Chemistry, I am very interested in STEAM education and its potential to develop next gen learners.
Do you agree with how the district handled the boundary and time change process?
I have been in attendance at several of the recent board meetings where this topic was discussed, including the lengthy meeting where public comment was taken as well as when the actual vote was taken. This is a topic that the board has looked at for three years and decisions were not made without a lot of listening to the community, teachers, administrators, concerned parents and experts on the topic of such things as sleep. Our incoming Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom led a cross sectional team of the previously mentioned constituents who put in solid time to make a recommendation to the School Board considering all of the issues involved.
What is the most important role of a police officer stationed at the high school?
Of course the day to day safety of all the students, administrators and teachers is the most important role of the officer on site. Having a safe and positive school environment to learn is critical for our students at all ages and in each school.
The district will eventually add a middle school, and that will require some reconfiguration of other schools. What will be the most important consideration when that happens?
With this inevitable need for a new middle school, continuing to recruit the best and most passionate teachers and staff is one thing that comes to mind. Ensuring we scale all of the roles in developing the whole child in critical areas like music, arts, PhyEd and mental health support is also important.
Has the district done enough to ensure its schools are safe?
I do not have enough knowledge about this topic, but look forward to listening and learning more on this critical reality of school life in this day and age.