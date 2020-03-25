Joe Maldonado
Age: 37
Family: Mariam (wife), Aidan (son, 13), Nahya (daughter, 3)
Originally from: Milwaukee (0-18) Came to Madison for college and moved to Fitchburg with my wife and first child.
Lived in Fitchburg since: 2009
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Sociology, UW-Madison; Master of Arts, Afro American Studies, UW-Madison; Sustainability Leadership Graduate Certificate, Edgewood College; six doctoral credits, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, UW-Madison
Occupation: Community Impact Director, Education
Employer/job title: United Way of Dane County
Political experience:
- Volunteered with local, state and national campaigns as a canvasser, host
- Have voted in every local, state, and federal election since 2000
- Registered voters through Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, “Voteless People Is a Hopeless People” program
- Served on Dane County implementation team on Racial Justice in Criminal Justice system
, working with local leaders to implement task force generated recommendations for reducing racial disparities in arrest and incarceration
- Led Opportunity Youth Coalition which includes United Way, law enforcement, school districts, the court system, Dane County Human Services, and nonprofit leaders to prevent 50 youth from re-entry into the juvenile justice system
through high intensity mentoring, workforce development, and job training
- .
Other notable affiliations:
- Led large coalition to raise $100,000 in relief aid for victims of Hurricane Maria and managed process of distributing funds to grassroots organizations in Puerto Rico.
- Social Media and Community Outreach Director, Luna’s Groceries
- Over 10 years of paid and volunteer direct service work with youth
- Eleven-year part time instructor at Madison College
Why are you running for alder?
I am a 10 year resident and seven year homeowner in Fitchburg. I am invested here as a dad, mentor, and supporter of my wife’s business. My district is one of the most diverse in Dane County and I want to ensure that the needs of all residents are met.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
Youth Development: When kids have positive and safe outlets to play, learn, and become leaders, they are safe and more likely to succeed. This includes strong community centers, afterschool programs and relationships with local school districts.
Strong Partnerships – We must ensure we have working relationships with Madison, Dane County, business, nonprofits, and our three school districts on issues that affect youth and families. These partnerships ensure that redistricting, transit, housing, and other issues are well coordinated.
The city put the comprehensive plan process on an eight-month timeline. Do you agree with how this was handled?
The plan was developed by a thoughtful process around land use and development and served as a model for the region. Before making drastic changes we must ensure broad engagement and education of all parts of our community and not rush to decisions that may sacrifice valuable insight.
What does the city need to do to ensure equitable access to city services, particularly for those west of Verona Road and in rural areas?
Immediate needs west of Verona Road: 1) walkable food retail access 2) afterschool options for kids 3) quick public transportation. The city can address 1) and 2) by utilizing the many empty buildings in the area and partnering with providers and 3) through expanding bus routes.
What responsibility does the city have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?
I am a homeowner in Dunn’s Marsh at the top of a hill and have seen my neighbors at the bottom (and in other neighborhoods) flooded the past two summers. We need to ensure that our city infrastructure and services are prepared to not only manage flooding, but prevent it.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
I would love to see a large social enterprise business incubator that draws in people from all over the community and provides services that people want and need. Projects such as Sherman Phoenix (Milwaukee), Homeboy Industries (Los Angeles), and Manchester Bidwell (Pittsburgh), have tremendous impact on their communities.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
Fitchburg is a vibrant, growing, and diverse community with a great library, parks, bike paths and people that care about their neighbors. My family and I moved here intentionally and we have never regretted our decision!