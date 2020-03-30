Jerry Bollig

Age: 70

Family: Daughter, 27

Originally from: Lifetime resident of Oregon Township and Village. Village resident since 1965.

Education: Grades 1-12, Oregon School System; College, Madison Business College, BBA Accounting.

Occupation: Governmental accountant

Employer/job title: Dane County at the Alliant Energy Center, retired in 2011 after 36 years.

Political experience: Elected member of Oregon Village Board - 18 years. Past chairman of all 3 major village committees. Currently chairman of finance and public works.

Elected member of Dane County Board - eight years. Chairman of the zoning committee, member of the executive committee, airport commission, solid waste committee and fair board.

I have never lost an election.

Other notable affiliations: Honorable discharge - US Army.

Why are you running for the village board?

I have lived my entire life as an area resident and 55 years as a village resident. I have found the quality of life to be excellent and wish to do my part to preserve that level of fine quality.

What are the most important issues facing the village in the next three years?

1.) Crafting responsible budgets that spend and borrow within available revenues while providing for proper maintenance of existing excellent services without spiking property taxes.

2.) Development of affordable public and affordable senior housing by creating an affordable component when planning every compatible new project.

3.) Plan, prepare and be ready to respond to increased levels of water flow within the village.

4.) Continue plans for a new business park on the east side of Oregon to provide much needed additional business development.

Is the village on the right track? Why or why not?

1.) Budgets have always been responsibly prepared by staff and responsibly reviewed by the village board.

2.) Every complementary new housing or building project is now encouraged or provided incentives have an affordable component.

3.) Debris trapped in the Badfish Creek flowing through town is removed on a timely basis. Plant growth is monitored and cut back when necessary. A dredging project has been planned and will commence when the state grants proper approval. Staff is providing proper management of water flows across Netherwood Road from Lake Barney while seeking a final solution.

What responsibility does the village have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?

The village staff and village board are actively planning for and managing the stormwater within village limits to move it safely through the village without damage to property.