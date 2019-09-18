A key source of funding for creating a comprehensive sports destination in Oregon is starting to receive donations.
Fundraising for Jaycee Park West officially kicked off at the Village Board meeting on Monday, Sept. 16. With a plan for the village to spend $3.5 million of the estimated $4 million in total construction costs, the community will raise the final $500,000 for the project, Oregon Community Resource Network chair Randy Glysch wrote in an email to the Observer.
Village president Jeanne Carpenter announced early donations at the board meeting, including $12,000 from Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 and $5,000 from Mike and Karin Victorson.
Oregon Community Bank CEO Steve Peotter revealed a donation of $100,000, which he said is the largest donation the bank has ever made. He added that the bank plans to provide a similar donation for the new Oregon Public Library building planned for North Main Street.
“I believe my commitment to (library director) Jennifer (Endres Way) was – whatever support we give to Jaycee Park, we would do the same amount or more for the library when the time is right,” Peotter told the board.
Officials have also simplified the renovation plan for Jaycee Park West by removing phases from the project, Glysch wrote.
“With the new change in doing all of the construction at once, there is renewed excitement in the project to make it happen,” he wrote.
Representatives of the Capital Area Pickleball Association, Oregon Youth Baseball, Oregon Lacrosse Club, Oregon Youth Softball and Oregon/Stoughton Rugby Club all expressed their enthusiasm at the kickoff meeting and said they would contribute to the fundraising efforts.
“For us it’s a really big deal because currently we practice in Brooklyn,” Oregon Lacrosse Club youth boys director Tracy Schleck said. “It's really nice for Oregon kids to have the chance to maybe play a game in Oregon – to maybe have grandparents to be able to easily make it to the game instead of trying to get out to Brooklyn.”
Tiffany Houtsinger said the Oregon/Stoughton Rugby Club, which made it to the state championship game last year, practices in a farm field.
“We’re very excited to have a full sized rugby field, as there’s only three in the state of Wisconsin,” she said. “It’s a huge benefit for us to be able to expand on providing a home for all of our local high school clubs that don’t have a place to play.”