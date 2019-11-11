Why Worry When You Can Pray?

Human beings are naturally inclined to

worry. Perhaps it is an evolutionary

holdover from more dangerous times,

when a lack of vigilance could easily lead to

ruin. And even now, there are plenty of things

to worry about, as every newscast is quick to

remind us.The philosopher George Santayana

claimed that one of the tenets of what he called

“animal faith”is that there are things in the

world that we can eat, and things in the world

that can eat us! This is probably why all

successful species have developed successful

defenses, including effective vigilance, or even

hyper-vigilance.But whereas squirrels and other

small animals need to be hyper-vigilant,since

hawks and cats are effective predators, human

beings have created for ourselves a generally

safe environment, and unless you are crossing a

busy street, or working with potentially

dangerous equipment, there probably isn’t much

you need to worry about right now. All the

major religions tell us to chill out, or in religious

language, to trust in God.The natural tendency

to worry and be vigilant is adaptive in some

environments, but supremely maladaptive in

others.Therefore,stop worrying.Your next meal

is probably in the refrigerator.You have clothes

and a roof over your head, and really,what more

do you need?

–Christopher Simon