‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
Stoughton Village Players theater will perform “Peter and the Starcatcher” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 16, at the SVP theater, 255 E. Main St.
Tickets are available at stoughtonvillageplayers.org or McGlynn Pharmacy.
The price for the Thursday show is $15, and the price for the Friday and Saturday show is $17.
The production has a 13 member cast who get lost on an island, and can only use things that have washed up on shore to tell their tale.
Actors play dozens of characters with often ridiculous costumes and repurposed props and set pieces.
For information, call SVP theater at stoughtonvillageplayers.org.
Orchestra performance
Stoughton High School Orchestras will be presenting their fall crchestra concert 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Stoughton High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Lincoln Ave.
Attendees can enjoy music from Back to an arrangement by Celtic woman.
For information, call SHS at 877-5600.
Coffee with a Reporter
Courier Hub reporters Renee Hickman and Mackenzie Krumme will hold the next Coffee with a Reporter from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Wildwood Cafe, 218 S. Forrest St.
Hub reporters spend some time at various establishments a couple times a month and put up a sign asking for community members to come chat about anything pertaining to Stoughton.
If you have suggestions for times and locations, please email mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.
VFW Craft show
A craft show at the VFW is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 200 Veterans Road.
Items for sale include rosemaled pieces and quilting items.
The kitchen will be open for serving lunch.
For information, visit stoughtonvfw.org
Sons of Norway bingo
The Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge, 317 S. Page St., will host bingo at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Check out the new progressive bingo and 50/50 raffle.
Food will be available after 5 p.m., with bingo beginning at 6.
Anyone under 18 years old must have an adult family member present to play.
Bingo is open to the public and is held the third Saturday of each month.
Donations for the Stoughton Food Pantry are encouraged.
For information, contact Bingo chairperson Becky Lunde at 205-2234.
Stoughton Chamber Singers
The fall concert for the Stoughton Chamber Singers is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Road B.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at McGlynn’s Pharmacy, from choir members or at the door.
Pieces will include "The Road Not Taken," "The Pasture," "Come In," "Choose Something Like A Star’ and "Alleluia,” with composition by Randall Thompson and text by poet Robert Frost.
For information, visit stoughtonchambersingers.org.
Don Rorvig is teaching a Norwegian Acanthus Wood Carving class 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge, 317 S. Page St.
The class will be offered every Tuesday until Spring. The cost is $10.
To find out the necessary chisels for the class contact Rorvig at ragnar8@mailbag.com Acanthus wood carving is a relief style that involves leaves and scrolls. There will be a patterned provided for students to use.
For information, contact ragnar8@mailbag.com.
R Olde House Society
The R Olde House Society is set to meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 201 S. Franklin St. Guests will tour a Queen Anne style house, followed by time to socialize.
Please bring a light snack to share and your own beverages.
Newcomers are always welcome. ROHS is a group of people who are interested in the history and preservation of older houses.
For information, contact rohstoughton@gmail.com.
Toys for Tots
There is a “Toys for Tots” collection box in the lobby of Coldwell Banker Success at 1200 Nygaard St until Dec. 10.
Toys for Tots is a nationwide toy fundraiser led by the United States Marine Corps to provide toys to socioeconomically challenged children. Toys should be new and left in their original packaging.
Coldwell Banker is offering to pick up toys for those who can not drop them off.
For information, or to schedule a pick up call 873-7731.