Electronics recycling
The senior center recycles unwanted cell phones, laptops, cameras, mp3 players and video game consoles.
Donations help the environment by keeping harmful chemicals out of our landfills and 90 percent of all proceeds benefit the senior center. The fundraising project is sponsored by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and Cellular Recycler.
Drop-off boxes can be found at the senior center and Hanson Electronics, 2384 Jackson St.
For information, call 873-8585.
Tax aide volunteers
The City of Stoughton and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue are looking for tax aide volunteers. Tax aide volunteers help prepare free basic income tax returns with electronic filing for the upcoming tax season.
The program aides people with disabilities, seniors and people with socioeconomic challenges who can’t afford tax preparation services.
To apply, visit revenue.wi.gov and search VITA.
For information, call Cindy McGlynn at 873-8585.
R Olde House Society
The R Olde House Society is set to meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 201 S. Franklin St. Guests will tour a Queen Anne style house, followed by socializing.
Please bring a light snack to share and your own beverages.
Newcomers are always welcome. ROHS is a group of people who are interested in the history and preservation of older houses.
For information, contact rohstoughton@gmail.com.
KPW listening session
The final KPW listening session is scheduled 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Fire Department Training Room, 401 E. Main St.
The Common Council is set to vote at its Nov. 26 meeting on a TIF request from Forward Development Group, which formally requested $3 million in TIF for KPW phase 2 last July. Ald. Jean Ligocki (Dist. 2) will host the last public listening sessions to help explain the complexities of TIF and the pending request.
For information, call 873-6677.
Health talks
Three informational sessions are set for Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Stoughton Hospital, 900 Ridge St.
Participants can learn more about the relationship between chronic illness and inflammation from 9-10 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. during “Understanding Heart Disease.” The opportunity to learn more about eating healthy will take place from 9:15-10:15 a.m. during “Clean Start: Eat Clean and Live Well.”
Both classes are part of the Healthy Heart Classes program at Stoughton Hospital.
For information, call the cardiac rehabilitation department at 873-2314.
Coffee with a Reporter
Courier Hub reporters Renee Hickman and Mackenzie Krumme will hold the next Coffee with a Reporter from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Autumn Pearl, 175 E. Main St.
Hub reporters spend some time at various establishments and put up a sign asking for community members to come chat about anything pertaining to Stoughton.
If you have suggestions for times and locations, please email mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.
Toys for Tots
There is a “Toys for Tots” collection box in the lobby of Coldwell Banker Success at 1200 Nygaard St.
The box will be there until Dec. 10.
Coldwell Banker is offering to pick up toys for those who can not drop them off.
For information, or to schedule a pick up call 873-7731.