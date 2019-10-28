‘Great painters’
Michael Hecht, of Skaalen Retirement Services, will host a presentation on famous painters from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Stoughton Senior Center.
Registration is required by noon on Oct. 31.
During the program, Hecht will talk about works from Degas, Suerat, Whistler and Curry.
Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m..
For information and to make your reservation call the senior center at 873-8585.
Knocking on doors
Stoughton Area Democrats and Progressives want to give advance notice they will be visiting neighbors door to door Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3.
The purpose of the visits is to listen to and learn about voters’ concerns, according to a news release.
Volunteers will represent the Democratic Party. They will use instructions provided by the party and leave behind a piece of printed literature when people are not home.
For information, visit stoughtondems.org.
Blood drive
Donate blood from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in the friendship room, 400 N. Morris Street.
A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check in. People who are 17 years of age and older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health, may be eligible to donate.
For information, call 1-800-red cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.
Yoga
Start with yoga, or strengthen your past routine, with a free yoga class at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Stoughton Public Library.
Participants should bring a yoga mat or large towel. The class is geared towards ages 16 and up, is open to all skill levels.
Chairs will be provided for those who have trouble getting up and down from the floor.
No registration is required.
For information, call 873-6281.
Music appreciation
John Beutel’s music appreciation series returns at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St.
This week, the appreciation series hosts The Wingra Wind Quintet
All performers are members of the Music Faculty at University of Wisconsin-Madison. The quintet performs all over the world. The music composed for this ensemble, which includes flute, oboe, clarinet, horn, bassoon parts, is from the 19th and 20th centuries, although arrangements of earlier music is performed.
The series is supported by the Stoughton Area Senior Center, a Bryant Foundation grant and donations from attendees.
For information, visit stoughtonoperahouse.com
Norwegian Dancer fundraiser
The Lapskaus Fundraiser dinner for the Stoughton High School Norweigian Dancers is set 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Road B.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and younger. No registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from the families of the Dancers.
The dancers will be serving dinner and will periodically perform.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Menu includes Norwegian stew, salad, bread, Norwegian waffles with strawberries and whipped cream and beverages.
For information, visit stoughtonnorwegiandancers.com.
Healthy living with diabetes
A six-week workshop for how to live healthily with diabetes is scheduled for 2:30-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 5- Dec. 10 at Stoughton Hospital, 900 Ridge St.
The cost is $20 per person, and registration is required.
The registration cost includes a book, instructions and snacks. If participants already have the book, the class is free. There is financial assistance available for those who need it.
The workshop is designed to help adults with Type 2 Diabetes or pre-diabetes learn skills and increase their confidence in managing their diabetes. For information, call Sonja at 873-2356.
Norwegian architecture in Wisconsin
A presentation about Norwegian architecture is set for 1-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center, 277 W. Main St.
The speaker Alan Pape will talk about the architecture techniques from Norway such as a special ax cutting known as the Scandinavian saddle notch.
Pape is a specialist in historic preservation, having helped build Old World Wisconsin. He received the Governor’s Historic Preservation Award in 1994 and was on the original Board of the Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation.
For information, visit livsreise.org.