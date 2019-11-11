Thursday, Nov. 14
•7 p.m., SHS orchestra concert, Stoughton High School performing arts center, 600 Lincoln Ave., 877-5600
•7:30 p.m., “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org
Friday, Nov. 15
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blood drive, Stoughton Hospital, 900 Ridge St., 800-747-5401
• 9-11 a.m., Memory Screenings, library, 873-6281
• 10-11 a.m., Meeting the mental health needs of youth in schools, senior center, 873-8585
• 1 p.m., Classic movie Friday (“Planes, Trains and Automobiles”), senior center, 873-8585
•2-3:30 p.m. KPW listening sessions, Vennevoll Clubhouse, 400 N. Morris St., 873-6677
• 5-9 p.m., Abel Contemporary Gallery opening reception, Abel Contemporary Gallery, 524 E. Main St., abelcontemporary.com
•7:30 p.m., “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org
Saturday, Nov. 16
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Art Cart, library, 873-6281
• 1 p.m., Children’s Cooking series: Indian Feast (ages 5 to 9), library, 873-6281
• 5-8 p.m., Sons of Norway Bingo, Sons of Norway Mandt, Lodge, 317 S. Page St., 205-2234
•7:30 p.m., “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org
Sunday, Nov. 17
• 1 p.m., Children’s Cooking series: Indian Feast (ages 5 to 9), library, 873-6281
•2 p.m., Stoughton Chamber Singers ($5), Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Co Rd B., CONTACT
Monday, Nov. 18
• 7 p.m., Town of Dunkirk Board meeting, Town Hall, 654 Cty. Road N (first and third Mondays of each month)
• 7 p.m., Town of Dunn Board meeting, Dunn Town Hall, 4156 Cty. Road B (third Monday of each month)
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• 2-5 p.m., Art Space, senior center, 873-8585
•7-8 p.m., Edvard Grieg Chorus rehearsal, (bi-weekly), Stoughton Opera House, 301 E. Main St., 833-6284
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 3-4 p.m., Yahara Strummers performance, senior center, 873-8585
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Physical Therapy for Women’s Concerns, Stoughton Hospital, 900 Ridge St., 873-2356
• 6:30 p.m. Library Board Meeting (third Wednesday of the month), library, 873-6281
•6:30-8 p.m., KPW listening session, Fire Department Training Room, 401 E. Main St., 873-6677
Thursday, Nov. 21
• 3-4 p.m., Technology Q&A, senior center, 873-8585
• 3:30-4:45 p.m., Teen paint party, library, 873-6281
• 7 p.m., R Olde House Society, 201 S. Franklin Street, rohstoughton@gmail.com
Friday, Nov. 22
• 3 5 p.m., Art Cart, library, 873-6281
• 1-3 p.m., Mind Over Matter (second session in course), senior center, 873-8585
Saturday, Nov. 23
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sons of Norway Bake and Vendor Sale, Sons of Norway Mandt-Lodge, 317 S. Page St., 873-7209
•10-11:30 a.m., KPW listening session, Fire Department Training Room, 401 E. Main St., 873-6677
Monday, Nov. 25
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Art Cart, library, 873-6281