Thursday, Nov. 7
• 5: 30 p.m., Win the stress battle presentation, Stoughton Hospital, 900 Ridge St., 873-2356
• 7:30 p.m., Peter and the Starcatcher, Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org
Friday, Nov. 8
• 9:30 a.m., Coffee with the Mayor, senior center, 873-8585
• 1 p.m., Norwegian architecture in Wisconsin, Livsreise, 277 W. Main St., livsreise.org.
• 1-3 p.m., Mind over matter ($15), senior center, 873-8585
• 7:30 p.m., Peter and the Starcatcher, Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org
Saturday, Nov. 9
• 9-11 a.m., Staying present during the holidays presentation, Stoughton Area EMS training center, 516 S. Fourth St., stoughton.eventbrite.com
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Ann’s Holiday Gift Fair, St. Ann Parish, 323 N. Van Buren St., 873-7633
•10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Children’s business expo, St. Ann’s Parish, 323 N. Van Buren St., 873-7633
• 6:30 p.m., Our Faith Stories, Healy Hall, St. Ann Church, 323 N. Van Buren St., 873-7633
• 7:30 p.m., Peter and the Starcatcher, Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org
Sunday, Nov. 10
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Ann’s Holiday Gift Fair, St. Ann Parish, 324 N. Harrison St., 873-7633
• 2 p.m., Peter and the Starcatcher, Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org
Monday, Nov. 11
• Noon, Annual Veterans Day luncheon, senior center, 873-8585
• 3-4 p.m., Music appreciation series, Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., stoughtonoperahuse.com
• 7 p.m., Town of Dunn Plan Commission meeting, Dunn Town Hall, 4156 Cty. Road B (second Monday of each month)
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• 7 p.m., Stoughton City Council, Council Chambers/Public Safety Building, 321 S. Fourth St. (second and fourth Tuesday of the month),.ci.stoughton.wi.us
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• 7 p.m., Presentation on the oldest Norwegian Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge, 317 S. Page St., 873-7209
• 7 p.m., Town of Dunkirk Plan Commission meeting, Town Hall, 654 Cty. Road N (second Wednesday of each month)
Friday, Nov. 15
• 5-9 p.m., Abel Contemporary Gallery opening reception, Abel Contemporary Gallery, 524 E. Main St., abelcontemporary.com
Sunday, Nov. 17
• 2 p.m., Stoughton Chamber Singers ($5), Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Co Rd B., 873-9353