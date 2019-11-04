Thursday, Nov. 7

• 5: 30 p.m., Win the stress battle presentation, Stoughton Hospital, 900 Ridge St., 873-2356

• 7:30 p.m., Peter and the Starcatcher, Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org

Friday, Nov. 8

• 9:30 a.m., Coffee with the Mayor, senior center, 873-8585

• 1 p.m., Norwegian architecture in Wisconsin, Livsreise, 277 W. Main St., livsreise.org.

• 1-3 p.m., Mind over matter ($15), senior center, 873-8585

• 7:30 p.m., Peter and the Starcatcher, Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org

Saturday, Nov. 9

• 9-11 a.m., Staying present during the holidays presentation, Stoughton Area EMS training center, 516 S. Fourth St., stoughton.eventbrite.com

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Ann’s Holiday Gift Fair, St. Ann Parish, 323 N. Van Buren St., 873-7633

•10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Children’s business expo, St. Ann’s Parish, 323 N. Van Buren St., 873-7633

• 6:30 p.m., Our Faith Stories, Healy Hall, St. Ann Church, 323 N. Van Buren St., 873-7633

• 7:30 p.m., Peter and the Starcatcher, Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org

Sunday, Nov. 10

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Ann’s Holiday Gift Fair, St. Ann Parish, 324 N. Harrison St., 873-7633

• 2 p.m., Peter and the Starcatcher, Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, StoughtonVillagePlayers.org

Monday, Nov. 11

• Noon, Annual Veterans Day luncheon, senior center, 873-8585

• 3-4 p.m., Music appreciation series, Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., stoughtonoperahuse.com

• 7 p.m., Town of Dunn Plan Commission meeting, Dunn Town Hall, 4156 Cty. Road B (second Monday of each month)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

• 7 p.m., Stoughton City Council, Council Chambers/Public Safety Building, 321 S. Fourth St. (second and fourth Tuesday of the month),.ci.stoughton.wi.us

Wednesday, Nov. 13

• 7 p.m., Presentation on the oldest Norwegian Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge, 317 S. Page St., 873-7209

• 7 p.m., Town of Dunkirk Plan Commission meeting, Town Hall, 654 Cty. Road N (second Wednesday of each month)

Friday, Nov. 15

• 5-9 p.m., Abel Contemporary Gallery opening reception, Abel Contemporary Gallery, 524 E. Main St., abelcontemporary.com

Sunday, Nov. 17

• 2 p.m., Stoughton Chamber Singers ($5), Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Co Rd B., 873-9353