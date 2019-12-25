Honorable mentions
Two new restaurantsThe closure of two Verona restaurants earlier this year did not leave a hole for long in the growing Liberty Drive Business Park area on the southeast side of Verona.
The vacancies left by 4 Sisters Tapas Restaurant, which closed in February, and Verona Woods restaurant, which closed in April, were filled within one week of each other when El Charro Mexican Grill opened Oct. 10 and North and South Seafood and Smokehouse opened Oct. 15 at 958 Liberty Drive.
Both are locally owned franchises and one of only a few locations in the area. Ruben Ramirez, a Mount Horeb resident, co-owns El Charro with his sister and their friend, Fitchburg resident Monica Covarrubias, who is also part owner and manager.
Kevin Krahn, owner and manager of North and South, has lived in Verona for three years, and prior to that he lived in Fitchburg.
Nelson wins three national titles
Former Verona Area High School standout Beata Nelson won three national swimming titles at the NCAA Championships March 20-23 and set a new American and NCAA record in the 100 backstroke.
Nelson, who also won the 200 individual medley and 200 back, became the second national champion in the program’s history (after Maggie Meyer) and the first to win multiple titles, bringing three gold medals back to Madison.
New AD at VAHSJoel Zimba was named Verona Area High School’s next athletic director in June.
Zimba, 31, took over for Mark Kryka, who stepped down after 31 years at the end of last school year. The Mozambique native’s his family left during a civil war when he was 2 and chose the Madison area for its health care and educational facilities. He is a Madison West alumnus.
Rhapsody Arts Center
suddenly closesMusic students, parents and even educational staff for Rhapsody Arts Center were left shocked at the end of April when the school closed abruptly with little warning.
Teachers were eventually given pay for their work, but not until after the school liquidated much of its assets. Despite knowing the school was in financial trouble, classes and private lessons were still advertised prior to its sudden closure.
Whispering Coves
subdivision gets approvedA northside subdivision that has room for more than 200 homes, apartments, condominiums, retail shops and a future elementary school finally got approval after its seventh attempt.
City leaders had always responded well conceptually to its nontraditional winding roads and so-called linear parks following a central trail network. But concerns about infrastructure and what had been considered inadequate park space kept bringing it back.