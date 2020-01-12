Honorable mentions 2020
McKee Road construction starts
In a year without both the Verona Road and Fish Hatchery Road projects, McKee Road likely would have been one of our top-ranked stories.
That part of the road – from Seminole Highway to Verona Road – has become more heavily traveled, as Verona Road’s construction prompted drivers to find different routes. And it has become bumpy and weathered during the construction of the overpass.
The McKee Road project aims to improve safety in the area, including a second bicycle overpass and multi-use paths on either side of the road, eliminating the bike lanes from the road. The overpass would replace the current at-grade crossing and flashing beacon installed in 2013.
Construction will start and finish in 2020.
Town of Madison planning
The addition of 189 acres of the Town of Madison is still two years away, but planning for it is a significant undertaking. It is part of the reason the city built two new fire stations, for example.
This year, city department heads are looking into what issues will need to be resolved prior to the annexation when the town dissolves and sends its southern section to Fitchburg and northern section to the City of Madison. The group will meet quarterly throughout the year, administrator Pat Marsh told the Star, and expects to present plans near the end of the year.
The area in question is south of the Beltline, east of U.S. Hwy. 14 and mostly west of County Hwy. MM (Rimrock Road) and has about 1,500 residents.
Edgewood College athletic complex
Watching the city figure out how to work Edgewood College into the Comprehensive Plan on the short timeline, if it makes it all, will be something to watch in the early months of this year.
Edgewood has made its intentions clear if the city doesn’t put the project in the comprehensive plan, it’s not going to wait another 10 years, but look elsewhere for an area to develop.