After starting last fall to explore the possibilities for a permanent history center, the Verona Area Historical Society is poised to possibly find a home this year.
In September, VAHS members began seriously investigating and planning what it would take to renovate a small historic downtown Verona home on 103 E. Park Lane into a history center/house museum. The home started off as a livery stable was later retrofitted to be a home and veterinarian's office for Doc and Viola Lillesand.
VAHS president Jesse Charles said in November the Lillesand property satisfies all the criteria members are looking for: centrally located downtown and walkable; zoned to allow a museum; provides links to Verona history; and smaller, maintainable size.
The group has enlisted the help of an architect and other local experts for advice, and it has some financial backing, too, with an anonymous donor offering $150,000 for the purchase of the building and naming rights, “once we raise everything else it will take to renovate and open it up,” Charles told the Press.
Charles said the group hopes to have blueprints and cost estimates in the next few months, and if the site passes the investigation phase, the next step is a “massive effort” to raise funds to purchase and renovate the building.