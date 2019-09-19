Nowhere is Verona’s continued growth more apparent than around area daycares, which are filling from a surge in the city’s youngest demographic.
Three daycares have opened in since 2016, and one of those expanded less than two years after it opened.
Child care isn’t a problem unique to Verona, but some local circumstances have added to the demand – particularly for the youngest.
Verona administrator Adam Sayre said it’s seemingly been fueled in part by a mini “Baby Boom” from the wave of Epic employees who’ve settled around the area in recent years.
“It’s been quite the explosion,” he told the Press last week. “(They) are starting to get a little bit older, and a lot of those people have kids. Since Epic doesn’t have an onsite daycare, they want to be close to their kids if something happens.”
But it’s not just Epic, he said, as the city is seeing more younger families in general moving into the city and having children that are filling area daycares.
“(Most) are pretty much full; that’s the impression I’m getting,” he said. “We’ve got some people that turn them out of their houses, and I know those are going pretty well, too. The last two or three years, it’s really kind of taken off.”
The parent of a young child, Sayre said when he and his wife were looking around for a daycare, there weren’t many spots available.
“Every place you kind of call, it seems a little bit tighter, just trying to find what needs you have as a family or the type of care you need,” he said. “It’s a pretty high demand. I think people are finding it, but obviously a couple years ago, it was different.”
The latest to open was Big Apple Early Learning Academy, 200 Keenan Court, in October 2018.
Co-owners Kassie and husband Steve Gorski started with 20 kids in two classrooms, and they now have 55 in seven rooms. The center has a capacity of 130 children, and the Gorskis and city officials are talking about getting that license number “a bit higher,” Sayre said.
Less than a year in, the “new” daycare has just two more classrooms left, facing what Kassie Gorski said is a “definite, continued need for the community,” particularly for the youngest kids.
“We have found a big need for care for children under the age of 2,” she wrote the Press in an email. “We currently have a waitlist.”
The Goddard School of Verona, 102 Prairie Oaks Dr., built in 2016, was only around six months old when owner Mawara Sohail and her husband realized they needed to start thinking about expanding. Immediately.
“We started to get full in no time,” Sohali told the Press last week.
Even after adding four new classrooms in December 2017, including a new infant and 1 year old area, the rooms quickly filled up. Today, all 13 of the school’s classrooms are filled, with waiting lists for all age groups, she said, with infant care being the longest.
“There’s a huge demand – 40 to 50 percent come here for infant care,” Sohali said, noting one familiar group particular. “We have seen a lot of Epic families recently who come to tour our school.”