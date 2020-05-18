Hometown: Madison

Education: BS University of Wisconsin-Madison, MS UW-Madison

Position: Speech and Language Pathologist

School: VAHS and SOMS

Years in education: 38

Years in VASD: 18

What inspired you to get into education?

In graduate school at UW-Madison, one of my jobs was to supervise and evaluate undergraduates wanting to teach. I found that I loved being in schools and teaching students how to learn.

What is like ending your career with doing virtual learning?

I will miss the final hugs, as those are great moments.

What is a favorite memory of your time in the Verona Area School District?

I had to ask principal Dale Herbers for his underwear as a student needed some and it was a bit of an emergency – he said “No.”

I started a Gamer Group at VAHS and we had a great social time learning about video games and being a group. One of the guys made a T-shirt design for the group and we went on field trips to video game arcades and gamers hangouts.

I helped many kids graduate from VAHS that would not have made it without the “booster”. Most of them still contact me regularly and let me know how they are doing. I love those calls.

What will you miss about working in the school district?

I will miss what the students teach me and the daily laughs .

Why are you retiring now?

It is time for me to do something else.

What are your plans for retirement?

I would like to stay in education helping specifically with students on the Autism Spectrum. I am going to enjoy playing more.