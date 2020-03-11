All young and games
Slaying an Owlbear, summoning a Woolly Thoctar or pitting a Venusaur against a Magikarp can sound like bizarre tasks, but to a growing number of youths, they’re a part of tabletop and card games that provide a creative and social outlet.
Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the Gathering and the Pokémon trading card game are some of the most popular role-playing and strategic games being played today, each having tens of millions of players worldwide.
Children and young adults who want to join in the resurgence of older favorites such as Dungeons and Dragons and be a part of the growth of newer classics such as Magic the Gathering have several opportunities in Verona and Fitchburg.
The Verona library offers Dungeons and Dragons meetups once a month for two age groups: a tweens group for ages 8-11 and a teens group for ages 12-18; a monthly Pokémon club for ages 6-11; and a Magic the Gathering trading card game group for ages 8-18.
“Tabletop gaming is a way to meet new friends with similar interests,” said Mary Ostrander, youth services librarian at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. “It offers an opportunity for kids to develop skills critically and socially.”
The groups, which are geared toward being a weekday after-school activity, meet on Wednesdays or Thursdays once a month, always at 4 p.m.
“We welcome all skill levels to our gaming programs no matter if you are a beginner or have played for years. The library wants to give kids and teens a chance to explore their interests and meet people who have similar hobbies,” Ostrander says of the programming.
Kids can also play in clubs at Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Drive, Fitchburg, although they might sometimes play alongside adults.
“The majority of clubs we host here currently have more adult players than child players, but are mostly open to players of all ages,” said Jess Carrier, Noble Knight’s storefront manager.
Located in a 5,500 square foot retail space directly below the city’s water tower, the business opened a physical location in Fitchburg in November 2018, after operating as an online-only business out of Janesville for years.
Noble Knight claims to offer the largest selection of games under one roof in the world. Its selection includes tabletop games, board games, card games, role-playing games and related accessories and supplies.
It, too, offers meetups for Magic the Gathering and Dungeons the Dragons, in addition to other popular gaming titles such as the Yu-Gi-Oh trading card game and Warhammer tabletop strategy game.
The store’s Dungeons and Dragons meetups typically draw about 40 players spread across seven tables. Carrier said the store has been making an effort to coordinate one or two tables per meetup for younger kids. She says typically there are around eight players in the 9-16 age range.
Noble Knight also offers get-togethers to play around a dozen other games that are growing in popularity.
Marvel Crisis Protocol and Batman Miniature are both tabletop miniatures games set in the well-known superhero comic book franchises, which Carrier said are age-appropriate for a younger set.
The store also offers workshops for ages 10 and older on how to hand-paint the miniature figures used in such games.
“There are not a lot of games for kids,” Carrier said. “We try to find games for families to enjoy together, but try to make sure it’s not boring for the adults, making them want to stop playing.”
For gaming meetup times offered by Verona Public Library and Noble Knight Games, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events or nobleknight.com/brick-and-mortar.
For any game on the Noble Knight events calendar, patrons can visit the store during store hours and staff will teach them how to play, even if it’s outside of the scheduled meetup time.
“We love to see families coming out to play together,” Carrier said. “It can be soothing for the entire family.”