Gabriella Gerhardt
Age: 32
Family: Married to Patrick Gerhardt for seven years.
Originally from: La Grange, Illinois
Lived in Fitchburg since: 2015
Education: Bachelor of Science in Geology, Tulane University
Occupation: Nonprofit Development
Employer/job title: Engagement Programs Manager at Morgridge Institute for Research
Political experience:
- Campaign volunteer for local, county, state, and national elections
- Organizing member of Fitchburg Progress Neighborhood Action Team
Other notable affiliations: Girl Scout Leader, Girl Scout Gold Award Committee, Phi Beta Kappa, Emerge Wisconsin alumnus, Association of Fundraising Professionals, Union of Concerned Scientists, Guinness World Record holder for “Most four leaf clovers collected in 8 hours”
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I will bring a fresh perspective, positive energy and my scientific training to city hall. I want to advocate for progressive policies that bring us toward a future that is vibrant, inclusive, affordable and sustainable. I will proactively communicate with residents through social media, website and in-person listening sessions.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
The upcoming road construction on Fish Hatchery and McKee Roads will significantly affect District 2 residents. Our district is home to many incredible parks, and it’s important to resolve outstanding park maintenance issues and ensure access. Justifiably, many residents in District 2 also have concerns about neighborhood safety.
The city put the comprehensive plan process on an eight-month timeline. Do you agree with how this was handled?
The accelerated timeline did not allow for robust community engagement. Only 150 residents attended the community meetings, which represents less than 1% of Fitchburg residents. Although the plan is strong, minimal community engagement was a lost opportunity to communicate our city’s future, hear the concerns of residents and incorporate feedback.
What does the city need to do to ensure equitable access to city services, particularly for those west of Verona Road and in rural areas?
Regular and proactive communication with residents about city services is key. Working families are busy and may not have awareness about how the city can serve them. Expanded access to public transportation will allow more residents to easily access city hall, the library and the senior center.
What responsibility does the city have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?
The city has an obligation to prepare for the impacts of extreme weather in order to protect the property and lives of Fitchburg citizens. As the city continues to grow and develop, we must preserve greenspace and minimize impermeable surfaces to prevent flooding issues before they begin.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
I will lead an effort to develop a climate change resiliency plan. Our current comprehensive plan does not include the phrase “climate change.” In order to prosper in a changing world, we must take stock of the risks Fitchburg faces and develop plans to manage and reduce those risks. This effort will protect the value of city and private property. We can prevent catastrophic man-made events like flooding. We can bring more renewable energy and sustainable development into the city. Fitchburg already has a reputation for environmental responsibility. We should be a leader in Dane County for climate change preparedness.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
Our strength lies in our diversity. Fitchburg is racially and ethnically diverse. We enjoy both urban amenities and the character of rural areas. Our neighbors represent various family structures in different life stages. We must make sure all our neighbors have equal opportunity to thrive.