Calendar of events
Saturday, Nov. 9
• 10-11 a.m., In the news discussion of current events, Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 10-11 a.m., Kids in the kitchen cooking class: Thanksgiving, Hy-Vee, 2920 Fitchrona Road, 273-5120
• 11 a.m. to noon, Friendship bracelets, library, 729-1760
• 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Anti-bullying seminar, Kicks Unlimited, 6111 Cottonwood Drive, 288-8466
• 6:30-10 p.m., Hypheria EP release with White Bush Unicorn and RJ Halstead, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Sunday, Nov. 10
• 2-4 p.m., Screening of documentary “Almost Sunrise: Hope is on the Horizon,” library, 729-1760
Monday, Nov. 11
• 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 11 a.m. to noon., Veterans Day recognition, senior center, 5510 East Lacy Road, 270-4290
• 6-7 p.m., Knitting Club, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 6-7 p.m., Domino Day, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Tuesday, Nov. 12
•11-11:45 a.m., Lapsit Storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 2-3 p.m., Veterans Day celebration, The Waterford at Fitchburg, 5440 Caddis Bend, 270-9200
• 6-6:30 p.m. Family Pajama Storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• 8-9 a.m., Scripture and Scones, Memorial United Church of Christ, 5705 Lacy Road, 273-1008
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Community Coworking Day, the Progress Center for Black Women, 5936 Seminole Centre Court, 467-6744
• 9:30-11 a.m., Bridges Grief Support Group, Agrace Grief Support Center. 2906 Marketplace Drive, 327-7110
•10-11 a.m., World Kindness Day Toddler Art, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 6- 6:30 p.m., Book Club for Kids (ages 5-8), library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 6-9 p.m., Concealed Carry class, Wyndham Garden Fitchburg, 2969 Cahill Main, 274-7200
• 6:45-7:45 p.m., Book discussion: “In Love With the World: What a Buddhist Monk Can Teach You About Living from Nearly Dying,” Perennial Yoga Studio, 5500 E Cheryl Pkwy, 288-8448
• 7-8 p.m., Cutting the Cable Cord, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 7-8 p.m., Book Club @ the Pub: “When Death Becomes Life: Notes from a Transplant Surgeon,” by Dr. Joshua Mezrich, Great Dane, 2980 Cahill Main, 729-1760
Thursday, Nov. 14
• 1-3 p.m., Screening of “Almost Sunrise: Hope is on the Horizon,” senior center, 5510 East Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 6-7 p.m., Cupcake Wars (for teens ages 13-17), Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Hamilton Tea, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Kamikaze Karaoke, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co, 2980 Cahill Main, 442-9000
Friday, Nov. 15
• 11 a.m. to noon, Book Boogie, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Trophy Husbands Live, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road #200, 275-1050
• 8-11 p.m., Live music with Dave Shaub, the Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
Saturday, Nov. 16
• 9 a.m. to noon,, On the Move with Fitchburg Recreation, Fitchburg Recrea tion, 5510 Lacy Road, 270-4285
• 11 a.m. to noon, Bullet Journaling, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Live music: Sam Grady, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road #200, 275-1050
Monday, Nov. 18
• 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 4-5 p.m., Afternoon Art & Crafts, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Tuesday,Nov. 19
•11-11:45 a.m., Lapsit Storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 5-6:20 p.m., READ to a Dog, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult Craft Evening, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 8-9 a.m., Scripture and Scones, Memorial United Church of Christ, 5705 Lacy Road, 273-1008
•10-11 a.m., Toddler Art, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
•10-11 a.m., Book Discussion: “Born a Crime,” by Trevor Noah, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
•1:30-3 p.m., caregiver Support Group, Agrace Grief Support Center. 2906 Marketplace Drive, 327-7110
• 5:45-6:30 p.m., Meditation, Perennial Yoga Studio, 5500 E Cheryl Pkwy, 288-8448
• 6-6:30 p.m., Family Pajama Storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
• 6-7:30 p.m., Bridges Grief Support Group, Agrace Grief Support Center. 2906 Marketplace Drive, 327-7110
• 6:30-8 p.m., City-wide open house on comprehensive plan update, City Hall Council Chambers, 5520 Lacy Road
• 6:30- 8 p.m., Bob Ross Paint Night, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Thursday, Nov. 21
• 10:30-11:15 a.m., Pediatric Therapy Centers for books storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 1-1:45 p.m., Bouncing Babies, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 6- 6:40 p.m., Book club for Tweens (ages 9-12), library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 8 p.m., Madison Area Down Syndrome Society November Dad’s Night Out, Me & Julio Madison 2784 S. Fish Hatchery Road, 692-7653
• 6-9 p.m., Batman Miniatures Game Open Play, Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Dr., 758-9901
Friday, Nov. 22
• 11a.m. to noon, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 4-5p.m., Make homemade flavored popcorn (ages 13-17), library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760|
• 6:30 p.m., Live music: Lo Marie, Liliana’s Restaurant, 2951 Triverton Pike Dr., 442-4444
• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Live music: Nick Venturella, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Saturday, Nov. 23
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wish Upon A Star Gymnastics Invitational, Gymfinity Gymnastics, Fitness and Tumbling, 6300 Nesbitt Road, 848-3547
• 10:30-11:30 a.m., Thanksgiving crafts, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
•1-5 p.m., Madison Gaymers, Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Dr., 758-9901
•8-9:30 p.m., Comedy night, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Monday, Nov. 25
• 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-1:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Give Thanks Community Meal, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, 4619 Jenewein Road, 257-2606
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• 8-9 a.m., Scripture and Scones, Memorial United Church of Christ, 5705 Lacy Road, 273-1008
• 9:30-11 a.m., Bridges Grief Support Group, Agrace Grief Support Center. 2906 Marketplace Dr., 327-7110
• 5:45-6:45 p.m., Circle of Sacred Activism, Perennial Yoga Studio, 5500 E Cheryl Pkwy, 288-8448
Thursday, Nov. 28
• 8:30-11 a.m., 16th Annual Berbee Derby Thanksgiving Day 10K run and 5K Run/Walk, Fitchburg Business Park, 571-5576
• 2:30-4:30 p.m., On Our Own Thanksgiving dinner, Sharing Active Independent Lives, 6261 Nesbitt Road, 230-4321
• 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Kamikaze Karaoke, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co, 2980 Cahill Main, 442-9000
Friday, Nov. 29
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Friday Parent’s Day Out, Gymfinity Gymnastics, Fitness & Tumbling, 6300 Nesbitt Road, 848-3547
• 11 a.m. Old Fashioned Holiday Art Market, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
• 6:30 p.m., Live music: Lo Marie, Liliana’s Restaurant, 2951 Triverton Pike Dr., 442-4444
• 8 -11 p.m., Live music: Shekinah King, the Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
Saturday, Nov. 30
• 10-11 a.m., In the News discussion of current events, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 5 p.m., Old Fashioned Holiday Art Market, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Monday, Dec. 2
• 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• 7:45-9 a.m., Capital Region vision presentation, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, 5421 Caddis Bend, 288-8284
• 11-11:45 a.m., Lapsit storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 4-5 p.m., Build a Boat for Kids (ages 5-12), library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• 10-11 a.m., Blanket Fort Play Time, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 4-5 p.m., Family Holiday Movie Trivia, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 7-8 p.m., Alexa, Google, Siri: Smart Speakers 101, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Thursday, Dec. 5
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., A Good Yarn Book Club: “The Tiger’s Wife by Tea Obreht,” library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 1-1:45 p.m., Bouncing Babies, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 4-5 p.m., Deck the Halls! (for children ages 5-12), library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 6-8 p.m., First Thursday Films: “Rocketman,” library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Friday, Dec. 6
• 3:20-8 p.m., 12th annual Pinnacle Indoor Triathlon, Pinnacle Health & Fitness, 5973 Executive Dr., 278-8118
• 7-8:30 p.m., Qoya Dance: Yoga Feminine Movement, Perennial Yoga Studio, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Ste 101A, 288-8448
• 7:30-9:30 p.m., live music: Linn Jennings, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Saturday, Dec. 7
• 10 a.m. to noon, Greyhound Meet and Greet, Greyhound Pets of America-Wisconsin, 5350 King James Way, 414-299-9473
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Community Coworking Day, the Progress Center for Black Women, 5936 Seminole Centre Court, 467-6744
• 10-11 a.m., Toddler Art (for ages 1-3), library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
• 5:45-6:30 p.m., Meditation, Perennial Yoga Studio, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Ste 101A, 288-8448
• 6-6:30 p.m., Book Club (for ages 5-8), library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
• 6-7 p.m., Legos for Grown-ups, library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
Thursday, Dec. 12
• 11 a.m. to noon, Cookbook Club cookie exchange, library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
• 3-4 p.m., Knitting Club, library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
Friday, Dec. 13
• 4:00 p.m.-5:15 p.m., Movie: Nightmare Before Christmas,” library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
• 6-9 p.m., Live music: Myles Talbott Dyad, the Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
Saturday, Dec. 14
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Annual Winter Art Show, Fitchburg Farms, 1839 County Road MM, 819-6693
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Photos with Santa, the Progress Center for Black Women, 5936 Seminole Centre Court, 467-6744
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-In Holiday Crafts, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Holiday Pop Up Shop at the Distillery, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
• 3-4 p.m., Perler Beads, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Cookie Decorating and Crafting, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Monday, Dec. 16
• 11 to noon, Holiday Crafts (for children ages 2-5), library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
• 4-5 p.m., Holiday Mug Art (for ages 5-12), library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• 10-11 a.m., Preschool art, library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
• 5-6:20 p.m., READ to a Dog, library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• 10-11 a.m., Toddler Art (for children ages 1-3), library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
• 10-11 a.m., Wednesday morning book discussion: “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honeyman, library, 5530 Lacy Rd, 729-1760
• 1:30-3 p.m., caregiver Support Group, Agrace Grief Support Center. 2906 Marketplace Dr., 327-7110
• 5:45-6:45 p.m., Circle of Sacred Activism, Perennial Yoga Studio, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy, 288-8448
• 6-6:30 p.m., Family pajama storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Thursday, Dec. 19
• 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Pediatric Therapy Centers for books Storytime, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 1-1:45 p.m. Bouncing Babies, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 3:45-7 p.m., Society for Marketing Professional Services Ugly Sweater Holiday Social, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, smpswisconsin.org
• 6-9 p.m., Batman Miniatures Game Open Play, Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Dr., 758-9901
Friday, Dec. 20
• 7-10 p.m., live music: Ryan Mauer & Jaye Barbeau, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road,
Saturday, Dec. 21
• 11:00 a.m.-noon, Shaving Crea.m. Art, , library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
Sunday, Dec. 22
• 2-3:30 p.m., Kids Holiday Movie, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760