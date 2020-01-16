Lauren Curwick, founder of Designing Dreams, aspires to be a physician, specializing in the area of pediatric oncology. While studying at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Curwick said she struggled during her sophomore year to find a volunteer position that allowed her to work with children who have cancer and other critical illnesses in a hands-on capacity.
This led to the now-third year student at Medical College of Wisconsin creating Designing Dreams, a nonprofit organization.
In November 2012, Curwick recruited four fellow UM-Twin Cities students to form the initial executive board, who have since been replaced by professionals. The group fundraised for a year before redesigning its first room in January 2014.
Designing Dreams began in 2014 with redesigning two rooms a year. Last year, it completed four makeovers and has a goal of six this year.
A boy diagnosed with leukemia, who is passionate hockey fan, had his basement turned into a miniature hockey rink. A girl with leukemia who loves dolls received a custom-made bed designed as a life-sized dollhouse, complete with windows and a shingled roof.
Makayla’s room was the 21st for the organization, all built throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Lauren’s mom, Mardel, owns and operates her own home design business called The Elegant Interior, which led to her becoming the planner and decorator for Designing Dreams.
While the planning process, furniture building and décor purchasing takes several months, the installations always take only a week – begun on a Monday and finished by Saturday or Sunday.
Most of the organization’s funding comes from an annual benefit held in Beaver Dam in addition to the contributions of individual donors.