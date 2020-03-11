Four educational apps for children
Parents deserve a break. And as moms and dads are snapping photos, checking Snapchat and playing Bejeweled on their own phone, children will often ask for some personal screen time.
A study from the National Institute of Health and Boston University School of Medicine concludes that children can’t learn from devices the way they can in real life – meaning the skills learned from creating a puzzle on an iPad don’t transfer to creating a puzzle on your kitchen table.
If the material is educational, however, such as vocabulary acquisition or reading electronically, it can be beneficial to the child, according to the BUSM study.
So if guardians are looking for 15 uninterrupted minutes to make a phone call or wait in the doctor’s office, here are some educational applications:
Epic!
The Epic! App is a free tool offered to librarians and educators. A popular feature of this app is the narrated slideshows, which according to the 2018 Pediatric Academic Societies study, is similar to the automated version of reading a book.
The app the option of narrated slideshows in categories such as science, nature, math and space.
eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-05/pas-nsm042618.php
YouTube Kids
With nearly 5 billion videos, YouTube is often regarded as the main platform to view free videos.
The YouTube kids app has new parent controls that allow guardians to monitor and restrict what children are watching. The controls include blocking specific content, turning off a child’s searching ability and monitoring children’s search history.
Audible
With the slogan, “Listening is the new reading,” Audible, an audiobook app, has nearly 500,000 titles.
Guardians have the option to purchase audiobooks to listen to over and over again, or go through the South Central Library system where listeners are able to check out free audio books from the library.
ABCMouse
This app has more than 9,000 educational activities in the areas of math, language arts, science and art.
Children can choose between puzzles, games, printable activities, songs and books. There is also a virtual map that tracks how your child progresses through the different levels. It’s recommended for children 2-8 years old, and was the No. 1 choice in a 2019 Good Housekeeping Institute survey.