Thank you for allowing me to serve as mayor of Verona over the last year. My goal is for Verona to keep its hometown feel even as we grow in ways that are both fiscally and environmentally sustainable.
Below is a summary of what has been happening in Verona over the last year and things to look forward to in the coming year.
Residential development
Housing demand is a function of local and regional income, employment, and household growth. Job, household, and income growth in the region continue to drive housing demand. In 2018, there were 61 single-family permits issued.
The city has seen additional apartment development, as well. The city continues to see strong residential growth in the existing subdivisions including Cathedral Point, Hometown Grove and Kettle Creek North.
Downtown improvements
Additional flowers and landscaping were added this year to Hometown Junction Park. These plantings have been well received and help provide a more enjoyable experience in this downtown gathering area.
The Treehouse, formerly known as Seventeenth Radish, rehabilitated its new location on East Verona Avenue to provide after school enrichment programs for children ages 2-10 with help from the Verona revolving loan fund.
Non-residential development
In 2018, approximately 113,000 square feet of office, commercial and industrial space was either added to our existing stock or improved. To date in 2019, permits have been pulled to add, expand, or rehabilitate approximately 173,000 square feet of office, commercial, and industrial space.
These numbers include the construction of Epic’s Jules Verne building, UW Credit Union and Festival Foods on East Verona Avenue and Attainment Company’s expansion project in Liberty Business Park.
Market No. 5 is a 29,000 square foot commercial development on West Verona Avenue north of the West End Apartments. The developer anticipates breaking ground later this fall.
Other city projects:
Fireman’s Park beach and splash pad reopened on June 21 after renovations.
County Highway PD between Woods Road and County Highway M will be expanded and improved from a two-lane rural road to a four-lane urban boulevard. Utility improvements will be a part of that road construction project.
The County Highway M expansion project is planned to be completed in late 2019.
The city adopted a sustainability resolution in 2019 to take steps to make the city more resilient and to do our part to combat climate change.
The city began planning for the redevelopment of the Sugar Creek Elementary School property. Development of this land most likely won’t begin until 2021 at the earliest. The city is still in the brainstorming phase, and no decisions have been made. If you have any feedback on what could go there, I’d be happy to hear it.
Rectangular rapid flashing beacons were installed quickly at the intersection of Main Street and Llanos Street providing enhanced safety for people crossing Main Street.
The construction of Well 6 north of Liberty Business Park began construction earlier this spring to better serve the business and technology parks in that area.
The land acquisition along Range Trail for the future public works facility was completed in late 2018.
The city has added an Economic Development webpage with links to community statistics, business development resources, and an interactive map of available commercial and industrial properties. Commercial and industrial property owners, realtors, and brokers are encouraged to contact city staff with listing information if they choose to be a part of this program.
Financial condition
The City of Verona continues to provide many quality services, including street maintenance and plowing, park development and maintenance, senior services, building inspections, planning, public safety, parks and recreation and library services. Verona also continues to invest in public facilities and infrastructure.
I will continue to promote those efforts by encouraging responsible development and less borrowing.
As mayor, I remain committed to fiscally and environmentally sustainable practices. Verona has several exciting opportunities ahead, especially relating to improving the sustainability of the city as a whole. I encourage anyone with comments, suggestions, or questions about Verona to contact me (Luke.Diaz@ci.verona.wi.us), members of the Common Council or city staff.