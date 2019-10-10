Karen Virnoche has been working at Oak Bank since the pumpkin giveaway started 18 years ago.
“At first we started ordering 500 (pumpkins),” Virnoche said. “Then 800 the next year, then 1,000, now it is up to 1,500 pumpkins delivered 6:30 that morning.”
This year Great Pumpkin Giveaway is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19 at Oak Bank, 5951 McKee Road.
Since its inception, about 28,500 pumpkins, weighing in at an estimated 192,000 pounds, have found homes, according to a news release.
The free event offers pumpkins, decorative masks, face painting, temporary tattoos, a bouncy house and horse and carriage rides.
The first 400 participants will receive canvas goodie bags that can be reused as trick or treat bags. They’ll be filled with things like snacks, small toys and coupons.
There will be hot dogs, Badger popcorn, orange cotton candy, coffee, hot cider and cookies available.
All cash donated to the event goes to Safe Harbor, a child advocacy charity. In years past, the event has raised more than $2,000, Virnoche said.
For more information, call Oak Bank at 441-6000.