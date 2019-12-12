An increase in numbers afforded Verona and coach Bob Wozniak the opportunity to fill most of the weight classes in the season opener against Big Eight Conference rival Madison West on Thursday, Dec. 5.
The Wildcats won five of the nine contested matches and earned four forfeit victories in a home win over the Regents.
“Our numbers are up from 16 to 24,” Verona coach Bob Wozniak said. “We should have the kids to fill all the weight classes. We also bumped up three guys, and it was good to see Cael (Wozniak) get a win.”
Four of the Wildcats’ wins came via first-period pins. Austin Conrad pinned West’s Leonarda Pribanic in 47 seconds at 126 pounds, and Cael Wozniak pinned Joe Harris in 1:09 at 152 pounds. Ben Grandau pinned Andres Villalobos in 1:19, and Jay Hanson (285) worked for a pin of Demarion Thompson in 1:29.
Verona’s other victory came at 170, as Spencer Lokken earned a 10-5 decision over Patrick Burke. Lokken used a takedown and a pair of escapes in the second period to take a 5-2 lead he would not surrender.
The Wildcats’ forfeit wins came at 113, 182, 195 and 220. The Regents picked up a forfeit win at 113, and both teams forfeited at 132.
The dual started with an overtime match at 145, as West’s Valentino Corona edged Atticus Marse 7-5. Marse scored two takedowns in the third period to tie the bout, but Corona had a takedown with 25 seconds left in the extra period.
Verona’s Blake Herburger nearly pinned Jaime Nava late in their 106-pound match, but couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a 10-8 loss. Herburger had an early takedown, but Nava scored a reversal, takedown and a pair of back points to take a 6-2 lead after the first period.
Logan Neuroth had three takedowns in the first period of his 138-pound match, but Dylan Chambers battled back to earn the pin in 3:50. The 160-pound bout between Eric Blum and West’s Daniel Brown included six takedowns before Brown earned the pin in 3:01.