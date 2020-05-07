Estella Moschkau turned a senior season for the ages into a slew of accolades and a scholarship to one of the best women’s basketball programs in the country.
After three years of limited opportunities at Stanford, the former Edgewood star is coming home.
On April 14, Moschkau announced on Twitter that she will play her senior season as a graduate transfer at the University of Wisconsin. Her decision came exactly a week after she announced she was entering the NCAA transfer portal. She is taking 22 credits to complete her requirements to graduate from Stanford this summer.
Moschkau was the 2016-17 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Basketball Player of the Year and shared the honor of 2017 Wisconsin Miss Basketball with Kenosha St. Joseph standout Sidney Cooks, who went on to Michigan State. The former Crusader became the state’s third Miss Basketball to attend Stanford, following in the footsteps of Racine Park alum Sonja Henning (1987) and Hudson alum Martha Richards (1988).
The 6-foot-1 guard was a three-time team captain at Edgewood, four-time first team all-Badger South Conference selection and first team all-state honoree as a junior and senior. She is the school’s all-time leader in points and blocks.
Moschkau averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.1 blocks per game as a junior, helping Edgewood to the Division 3 state semifinals. Her averages dropped slightly as a senior – 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 blocks – but the Crusaders broke through to win the D3 state title with a 25-3 record.
Moschkau was ranked as the No. 41 prospect in the nation by ESPN HoopGurlz coming out of Edgewood, but averaged 0.8 points in 68 games for Stanford. She posted a career-best 1.3 points per game last season and made 15 of 27 career 3-point attempts.
Before her junior season, Moschkau represented Stanford at the 2019 USA Basketball Women’s 3x3 National Championship in Las Vegas, advancing to the quarterfinals playing alongside Lacie Hull, Lexie Hull and Anna Wilson.
Wisconsin has not had a winning season since 2010-11. The Badgers finished 12-19 overall and 3-15 in the Big Ten last year.