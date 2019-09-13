The Verona volleyball team’s winning streak reached eight after a Big Eight Conference home victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The streak started with a win in the third-place match at the Catholic Memorial Invite. Verona (13-3, 2-0 Big Eight) then swept Madison La Follette on Sept. 5, and won all five of its matches at the Monona Grove Invitational on Sept. 7.
The Wildcats won Pool C of the Burlington Invitational with wins over Racine Case (25-16, 25-17) and Jefferson (25-20, 25-21) on Aug. 28, but lost both of their matches in the gold bracket.
Verona def. Janesville Parker
24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
The Wildcats rebounded from a first-set loss to beat the Vikings at home.
Verona controlled the second and third set. The Wildcats led 16-13 in the fourth set, and scored nine of the final 11 points to seal the victory.
Monona Grove Invitational
Verona defeated Oregon 25-15, 25-12; Madison East 25-15, 25-17; Ripon 25-12, 25-12; Tomah 25-19, 25-13 and Monona Grove 25-16, 25-23 en route to the tournament title.
Claudia Bobb recorded 12 kills against Monona Grove and eight kills against East and Tomah. She also had six digs against Oregon and four against Ripon.
Jordan Armstrong dished out 22 assists against Tomah, 20 against Monona Grove and 14 against Oregon, East and Ripon. She also served four aces against Ripon, three against East and two against Tomah.
Maddy Kelley slammed six kills against Oregon and recorded four blocks against Monona Grove. Anna Bohrer added four kills against Ripon and two blocks against Tomah. Kylie Magnus had four kills against Ripon and six digs against East.
Amelia Hust hustled for 11 digs against Monona Grove and four against Ripon. Gretchen Karnosky had nine digs against Tomah and served three aces against Oregon and East. Rachel Witthuhn added two blocks against East.
Verona def. Madison La Follette 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
The Wildcats won their Big Eight opener and home opener with a sweep of the Lancers.
“I think we had a hard time settling in. Everything felt a bit frantic,” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said. “There was a lot of adrenaline and emotions with it being our first home match. At the end of the day, a win’s a win.”
Bobb finished with 10 kills, six aces and five digs. Armstrong recorded 27 assists, seven aces and three digs. Touchett and Kelley added seven and six kills, respectively. Hust chipped in four digs.
Burlington Invitational
After pool-play wins against Racine Case and Jefferson, Verona lost 25-23, 25-23 to Burlington in the gold bracket semifinals, then lost 25-13, 25-12 to Hamilton in the third-place game.
Bobb recorded eight kills, nine digs and three aces against Case. She also had five aces against Jefferson and nine digs against Hamilton.
Armstrong dished out 54 total assists. ouchett added seven kills against Jefferson and five against Burlington. Hust chipped in eight digs against Jefferson and 12 digs against Burlington.