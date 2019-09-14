The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team won all 11 events en route to a dominant 132-38 home win over Big Eight Conference foe Janesville Craig on Friday, Sept. 6.
“We’re where we should be right now,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “Our girls just like to race. It doesn’t matter who they’re going against, they just focus on themselves. They want to beat their seed times, which is our goal for every meet.”
Verona senior Josie McCartney cruised to wins in the 100-meter freestyle (1:03.02) and the 100 backstroke (1:13.68). She teamed with Regan Brazeau, Gianna Gnewuch and Maia Blas to win the 400 free relay with a time of 4:29.86.
Verona sophomore Kenzie Zuehl touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.27) and 400 free (4:48.01). She teamed with Sam Malecki, Tola Klabough and Izzy Moore to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:14.84.
Malecki tied teammate Peyton Drexler for first in the 50 free with a time of 29.4 seconds. Malecki teamed Gnewuch, Emma Neumann and Bailey Felsheim to win the 200 free relay in 1:57.91.
Blas won the 200 free in 2:18:45, while Klabough took the 200 IM in 2:38 flat. Neumann won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:13.88.
Middleton 98, VA/MH 72
Drexler showcased her strength in the distance events, but the Wildcats lost on the road Friday, Aug. 30.
Drexler won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.96, and was first in the 500 free (5:17.64).
Verona’s Sara Stewart won the 100 butterfly (59.92).
“I was really happy with it,” Stewart said of her time in the butterfly. “My goal was to go right under 1 minute, and I was right at that. My underwaters were good, and I was just trying to focus on that.”
Kenzie Zuehl took first in the 100 free (59.42). Kaitlyn Zuehl, Kenzie Zuehl, Klabough and Blas won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:42.07.
VA/MH 133 Janesville Parker/Evansville 36
The Wildcats won all 11 events en route to a home win Friday, Aug. 23.
Stewart won the 50-meter freestyle in 27.85 seconds and the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:44.44.
Kenzie Zuehl won the 100 butterfly (1:11) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.58). The Wildcats swept the top three spots in the 100 free, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 400 free and 400 free relay.
Malecki finished first in the 100 free (1:04.14). Gnewuch took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.12). Josie McCartney won the 200 free (2:17.45), and Kaitlyn Zuehl took first in the 200 IM (2:35.98).
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Gnewuch, Kaitlyn Zuehl, Lucia Haffner and Cleo Seidl finished first in 2:14.69. Haffner teamed with Seidl, Neumann and Kaitlyn Zuehl to win the 200 free relay (2:02.15). Allison Beggs teamed with Stewart, Neumann and Blas to win the 400 free relay (4:19.32).