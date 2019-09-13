The Verona football team is off to a high-flying start, having outscored its first three opponents 151-50.
The Wildcats routed Janesville Craig on Friday, Sept. 6, to improve to 3-0. Verona won a 61-35 shootout at Middleton on Aug. 30, and opened the season with a 41-7 home win over Janesville Parker on Aug. 23.
Verona hosts Madison West (1-2, 1-2 Big Eight) on Friday, Sept. 13. The Regents are coming off a 23-12 road loss to Middleton.
“West has some athletes that can beat us, but we just have to get better at what we do,” Verona coach Dave Richardson said. “I’m pleased with where we’re at offensively, and we’re figuring some things out on defense. It’ll be nice to be home two weeks in a row.”
West beat Madison East 49-28 in Week 2, and opened the season with a 35-13 loss to Madison La Follette.
Verona 49, Janesville Craig 8
The Wildcats needed just 12 seconds to mark the scoreboard, as University of Wisconsin-Madison commit Jackson Acker took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Adam Bekx finished 6-for-10 for 137 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Graham Stier served as a multi-purpose back with two catches and four rushes for 89 total yards and two touchdowns, and Acker rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Aubrey Dawkins caught a pair of touchdown passes.
Verona 61, Middleton 35
Acker and the Wildcats’ offense put up video-game numbers against the Cardinals.
Acker rushed for 243 yards on 14 carries and had three touchdowns to power the Wildcats. Verona gashed the Cardinals for 607 rushing yards and 734 total yards.
After a shootout in the first half, the Wildcats’ defense stiffened in the second half, forcing one turnover and three turnovers on downs while the offense kept chugging.
Stier rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and Haakon Anderson ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Richardson said the last time the Wildcats had a 600-yard rushing performance was in 2011 in a playoff win over Hartland Arrowhead.
“This was pretty special against a good football team,” Richardson said. “We just have a lot of weapons. It’s fun to call plays because you can’t be wrong too often.”
Verona 41, Janesville Parker 7
Bekx tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats past the Vikings at Curtis Jones Field.
The Wildcats were dominant early on, scoring on all four of their drives in the first half. They cashed in on senior defensive back Michael Guy’s interception early in the first quarter with a four-play, 17-yard drive, culminating in Bekx’s 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end James Rae.
Verona started the second half with a bang, as Acker bolted for a 89-yard kickoff return touchdown. He later scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter.
The Verona defense had three sacks, forced one turnover and two turnovers on downs against Parker. Defensive end Tyler Laham had two sacks as the Wildcats limited the Vikings to 176 total yards.