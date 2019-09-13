The Madison Edgewood girls golf team and volleyball team are ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in their latest coaches association polls.
The Crusaders won the Division 2 state title in girls golf last season, and have topped the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Poll the first two weeks of the season.
Edgewood’s volleyball team jumped two spots to No. 1 in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Poll.
The Crusaders’ boys cross country team is ranked ninth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Poll. The girls tennis team was ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association Poll, but fell out of the top 10 in the latest rankings.
MADISON WEST
The Regents have three teams currently ranked in the top five of their respective Division 1 coaches’ polls.
West’s girls cross country team jumped six spots to No. 2 in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Poll.
The Regents are behind only Muskego. Big Eight Conference foes Middleton, Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie are ranked fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively. Janesville Craig is ranked 19th.
West’s boys cross country team dropped a spot to No. 5 in Division 1 in the latest WCCCA Poll. Madison La Follette is ranked second, and Middleton took over fourth. Verona (14th) and Sun Prairie (19th) also cracked the top 20.
For the second straight week, the Regents’ girls tennis team is ranked No. 4 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association Poll. West was ranked third in the first poll.
VERONA
The Wildcats’ boys soccer team was ranked No. 2 in Division 1 for the second straight week in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association. Verona (4-0-1) is behind only Marquette.
Four Big Eight teams were ranked in first WSCA poll. Middleton is currently ranked fourth, and Madison East is eighth.
Verona scored four goals in the second half to beat Division 3 No. 7 Mount Horeb on Sept. 5, the first game after the Wildcats were ranked No. 2 in the first coaches poll.
“We saw that nervousness in the first half,” Wildcats coach Chris Handrick said. “They’re only high schoolers, but they’re figuring it out mentally. We want to be a strong team in the state, and we’re going to take care of business one step at a time.”
Verona’s football team was unranked in the Division 1 Wissports.net Coaches Poll after Week 1’s 41-7 home win over Janesville Parker.
Voters took notice after the Wildcats’ 61-35 road win over Middleton in Week 2, and ranked Verona No. 5. The Wildcats remained at No. 5 after Week 3’s 49-7 home win over Janesville Craig.
“With those coaches’ polls, 90% of the people who vote haven’t seen us,” Verona coach Dave Richardson said. “They just see who you beat and by how much. It’s not a huge deal to me, but the kids like it.”
Defending Division I champion Muskego (3-0) is ranked No. 1, followed by Kimberly (3-0), Bay Port (3-0) and Fond du Lac (1-1). Big Eight contenders Madison Memorial (3-0) and Sun Prairie (2-1) are ranked sixth and 10th, respectively.
The Wildcats’ boys cross country team was ranked 10th in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Poll, and was 14th in the latest poll.
OREGON
The Panthers’ boys soccer team, the defending Division 2 champions, were ranked seventh in the first D2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Poll. Oregon fell out of top 10 in the latest rankings.
STOUGHTON
The Vikings’ girls golf received a vote in Division 1 in the first Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Poll.