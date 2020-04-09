Big Eight Conference and Badger Conference spring sports are being pushed back again due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order began March 25 and is effective until at least April 24 to safeguard against the spread of the virus. The order prohibits all nonessential travel and only essential businesses remain open. School districts across the state are still closed indefinitely.
Jeremy Schlitz, the athletic director at Madison Memorial High School and Big Eight spokesperson, said the earliest conference schools would begin practice is now April 27. Games would start May 7 at the earliest.
Badger South Conference members Madison Edgewood and Oregon have canceled or postponed all of their spring sports events until April 28. Big Eight members Verona and Madison West have canceled or postponed all athletic events until May 1.
Evers initially issued an executive order March 13 to close schools and suspend all spring sports activities from March 18 until April 6. Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a county-wide directive on March 15 to close schools on March 16 to contain the spread of the virus and eliminate gatherings of 50 or more people.