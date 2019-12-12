Verona seniors (from left) Karl Sutter, Sara Stewart, Kaitlyn Zuehl and Jordan Armstrong pose after each signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Verona Area High School. Sutter will play lacrosse at Merrimack College. Stewart (Illinois State University) and Zuehl (St. Cloud State University) will continue their swimming careers. Armstrong will play volleyball at the University of Pennsylvania.