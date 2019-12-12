Verona seniors Karl Sutter, Jordan Armstrong, Sara Stewart and Kaitlyn Zuehl each signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Verona Area High School.
Sutter will play lacrosse at Merrimack College, and Armstrong will play volleyball at the University of Pennsylvania. Stewart and Zuehl will continue their swimming careers at Illinois State University and St. Cloud State University, respectively.
Sutter verbally committed to Merrimack in mid-October. He received scholarship offers from the University of Indianapolis, Lewis University and Lindenwood University, and also looked into the programs at Marquette, Robert Morris (PA) and Vermont.
“I wanted to get outside my comfort zone,” he said. “I had a couple other opportunities closer to home, but I like the tradition. They have guys with a winning mentality.”
In addition to his spring season at Verona, Sutter plays for the club team Amplify LaCrosse, which is coached by the staff at Marquette. Merrimack, located in North Andover, Massachusetts, competes in NCAA Division I’s Northeast Conference.
Armstrong verbally committed to the Quakers last May. She was named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association after helping the Wildcats to a third straight regional title last month. She also garnered attention playing for the club team, Capital Volleyball Academy.
Armstrong also looked into Dartmouth, Davidson and Saint Louis, but chose the prestigious Ivy League school located in downtown Philadelphia.
“I really loved the campus and the fact that it was in the middle of the city,” she said. “That’s something I’ve always wanted to experience.”
Stewart verbally committed to the Redbirds in July after a successful junior season and club season with Badger Aquatics Club. She also explored her options at Iowa, Iowa State and Buffalo, but chose a program on the rise in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“I loved the environment and staff there. They were all so welcoming,” Stewart said. “It’s close to home, but still far enough away for me.”
Zuehl, who also competes for Badger Aquatics Club, chose Division II St. Cloud State over DIII Wisconsin-Whitewater. She verbally committed to the Huskies in mid-September. St. Cloud State competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“It was a little farther away from home,” Zuehl said, “but I liked the community and staff, and the team was very welcoming. It just felt like home.”
Another senior, Andrea Schleeper, committed to play golf for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Sept. 25. Schleeper led the Wildcats in scoring average this past fall as Verona’s No. 1 golfer. She was the lone Wildcat to qualify for the Division 1 DeForest Sectional.
UW-La Crosse competes in Division III’s Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.