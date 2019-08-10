Madison West has hired new coaches in girls golf, girls volleyball and boys soccer.
Kayleigh McHugh takes over the Regents girls golf program. Ben Sperstad is the new girls volleyball coach, and Pat Bauch was promoted to West head coach of the boys soccer program at his alma mater. The hirings were announced last week.
McHugh is a PGA associate and assistant golf professional at Odana Hills Golf Course. She replaces Terry Everson, who is still the boys golf coach at West.
Sperstad is a design verification and validation engineer at GE Healthcare in Madison, but has an extensive volleyball background. He was a former standout at Mukwonago High School during his prep days, and also competed at national tournaments for the West Allis Lightning club team.
Sperstad, who has been an assistant at the high school level, replaces Phil Friedl as the Regents head coach.
Bauch was promoted to head coach of the boys soccer team after four years as an assistant. He replaces Drew Kornish, who took the head coaching job at Sauk Prairie in May.
Bauch, a 2004 West grad, is a social studies teacher at his alma mater, as well as a training associate at Exact Sciences in Madison.
Alicia Pelton remains the interim athletic director at West, as Devon Peterson continues on medical leave.
The school is still looking for a new wrestling coach and softball coach. No timetable was announced for those hirings.